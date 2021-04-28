Debussy DTC Plc - RIS Notification

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF CLASS A NOTEHOLDERS, CLASS B NOTEHOLDERS AND CLASS C NOTEHOLDERS. IF CLASS A NOTEHOLDERS, CLASS B NOTEHOLDERS OR CLASS C NOTEHOLDERS ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION THAT THEY SHOULD TAKE, THEY SHOULD IMMEDIATELY CONSULT THEIR OWN INDEPENDENT PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS AUTHORISED UNDER THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000.

To:

Euronext Dublin

28 Anglesea Street

Dublin 2

Ireland

Date: 28 April 2021

DEBUSSY DTC PLC

(incorporated in England and Wales with limited liability under registered number 08375890)

(the "Issuer")

£184,211,000 Class A Commercial Mortgage-Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 2025

(Reg S ISIN: XS0948871784, Reg S Common Code: 094887178,

Rule 144A ISIN: XS0948871867, Rule 144A Common Code: 094887186)

£52,632,00 Class B Commercial Mortgage-Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 2025

(Reg S ISIN: XS0948872675, Reg S Common Code: 094887267,

Rule 144A XS0948872915, Rule 144A Common Code: 094887291)

£26,316,000 Class C Commercial Mortgage-Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 2025

(Reg S ISIN: XS0948873483, Reg S Common Code: 094887348,

Rule 144A XS0948874374, Rule 144A Common Code: 094887437)

(the "Noteholders" and the "Notes", respectively)

The Notes are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin.

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (market abuse regulation) requires disclosure by or on behalf of the Issuer of any inside information concerning the Issuer.

Capitalised terms used in this notice but not defined herein shall have the meanings given to such terms in the Prospectus in respect of the Notes dated 24 July 2013.

The following notice has been prepared and issued at the request of CBRE Loan Services Limited, as Special Servicer. The Issuer has not independently verified the information contained in this notice. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own financial and legal advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other financial adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (if you are in the United Kingdom) or from another appropriately authorised independent financial or legal adviser.

UPDATE ON DISPOSALS OF PROPERTIES

The Special Servicer wishes to inform Noteholders that completion of the sale of the former Toys R Us National Distribution Centre, situated at Richardson Way, Crosspoint Business Park, Coventry, occurred on 27 April 2021 for £58.025m gross. The net sale proceeds will be applied in accordance with the terms of the Propco Finance Documents and the funds received by the Issuer will then be applied in accordance with the terms of the Transaction Documents.

Contact details for queries:

Email: TRU2@cbre.com

This notice is given by

DEBUSSY DTC PLC

as Issuer