Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.: Sturgis Bancorp Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2021

STURGIS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today announced net income of $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2021.
Key Highlights for the first quarter of 2021:
- Net income decreased 9.6% for the first quarter of 2021 to $1,363,000, compared to $1,507,000 for the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher provision for loan losses. The provision was based on qualitative factors that recognized uncertainty related to the impact of COVID on the overall economy.
- Asset quality is very strong, with 99.84% of loans current.
- The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding "well-capitalized" requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 8.59%.
- Sales of $51.6 million residential mortgages generated $1.1 million of noninterest income in 2021, compared to $776,000 on $32.3 million of sales in 2020.
- Total assets increased 10.2% to $709.0 million.
- Net loans increased 6.7% to $475.1 million, including $18.3 million increase in residential mortgages.
- An interest rate swap was terminated in the quarter, generating $407,000 gain.
- Total deposits increased 10.6% to $561.9 million.
- Allowance for loan losses was 1.39% of loans.
Eric L. Eishen, President and CEO, stated, "The Bank had a strong first quarter. Continuing uncertainty regarding the impact of COVID on the overall economy warranted higher provision for loan losses in this quarter. Few loans were delinquent and most residential and consumer loans with COVID-related accommodations in the past year have paid off or returned to normal payments. Hotel loans with COVID-related accommodations also are gradually returning to full payment status. We expect our hotel loans to continue their rebound, especially as summer travel improves vacancy rates. Earnings were positively impacted by strong Mortgage Banking activity and the gain on swap termination. Paycheck Protection Program loan originations also continued strong through the first quarter of 2021."
Three months ended March 31, 2021 vs. three months ended March 31, 2020 - Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $1,363,000, or $0.64 per share, compared to net income of $1,507,000, or $0.71 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The tax equivalent net interest margin decreased to 2.78% in the first three months of 2021 from 3.72% in the first three months of 2020.
Net interest income increased to $4.3 million in 2021 from $4.1 million in 2020. The growth was primarily due to loan interest income, which increased by $261,000 to $4.8 million. Total interest income increased $305,000 to $5.4 million in 2021, and interest expense only increased $138,000 to $1.0 million in 2021.
The Company provided $636,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the first three months of 2021, compared to $151,000 in the same quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs were $251,000 in 2021 and $64,000 in 2020.
Noninterest income was $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. Most of the increase was due to $407,000 gain on termination of an interest rate swap. Mortgage banking activities also increased $341,000, to $1.1 million. Investment brokerage commission income also increased to $448,000 in 2021 from $362,000 in 2020.
Noninterest expense was $4.8 million in 2021, compared to $4.1 million in 2020. Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $372,000, or 14.7%. The higher compensation expense includes staff for the Bank's expansion into southwest Michigan.
Total assets increased to $709.0 million on March 31, 2021 from $643.6 million on December 31, 2020, primarily in loans. Loans increased $30.0 million from December 31, 2020, primarily in residential mortgages.
Interest-bearing deposits increased to $423.7 million on March 31, 2021 from $383.5 million on December 31, 2020. The increase in deposit accounts is partially due to typical seasonal patterns for municipalities, as municipalities deposit property tax revenues. Municipalities historically have either used or reinvested those funds elsewhere during the second quarter of the year, and Management expects that pattern to continue for 2021. Brokered deposits of $61.2 million, a component of interest-bearing deposits, remained unchanged during the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Total equity was $48.5 million on March 31, 2021, compared to $47.8 million on December 31, 2020. The regular quarterly dividend was maintained during 2020 and into the first quarter of 2021 at a record-high $0.16 per share. Book value per share was $22.81 ($18.84 tangible) on March 31, 2021.
This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates or expectations of Bancorp, primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of the Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending and future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes of the world, national and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
10,632
$
12,060
Other short-term investments
65,709
55,782
Total cash and cash equivalents
76,341
67,842
Interest-earning deposits in banks
1,241
1,241
Securities - available for sale
96,230
73,072
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
5,476
4,917
Loans held for sale, at fair value
13,419
6,832
Loans, net of allowance of $6,615 and $6,231
475,054
445,091
Premises and equipment, net
11,977
11,844
Goodwill
5,834
5,834
Core deposit intangibles
69
77
Originated mortgage servicing rights
2,547
2,245
Real estate owned
210
341
Bank-owned life insurance
11,162
11,091
Accrued interest receivable
2,464
2,458
Other assets
6,939
10,721
Total assets
$
708,963
$
643,606
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
|
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
138,250
$
124,434
Interest-bearing
423,672
383,464
Total deposits
561,922
507,898
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
61,500
61,500
Subordinated debentures - $15,000 face amount (less unamortized
debt issuance costs of $389 at March 31, 2021 and $400 at
December 31, 2020)
14,611
14,600
Accrued interest payable
430
477
Other liabilities
22,009
12,019
Total liabilities
660,472
596,494
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock - $1 par value: authorized - 1,000,000 shares
issued and outstanding - 0 shares
-
-
Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares
issued and outstanding 2,125,541 shares at March 31, 2021
and 2,123,291 at December 31, 2020
2,126
2,123
Additional paid-in capital
8,090
8,050
Retained earnings
39,862
38,840
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,587)
(1,901)
Total stockholders' equity
48,491
47,112
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
708,963
$
643,606
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
Interest income
Loans
$
4,770
$
4,509
Investment securities:
Taxable
210
257
Tax-exempt
139
229
Dividends
232
51
Total interest income
5,351
5,046
Interest expense
Deposits
655
514
Borrowed funds
385
388
Total interest expense
1,040
902
Net interest income
4,311
4,144
Provision (benefit) for loan losses
636
151
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses
3,675
3,993
Noninterest income:
Service charges and other fees
298
324
Interchange income
250
211
Investment brokerage commission income
448
362
Mortgage banking activities
1,117
776
Trust fee income
84
98
Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance
72
73
Gain (loss) on sale of real estate owned
39
(2)
Gain on termination of interest rate swap
407
-
Other income
26
22
Total noninterest income
2,741
1,864
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
2,896
2,524
Occupancy and equipment
609
510
Interchange expenses
113
102
Data processing
215
202
Professional services
114
133
Real estate owned expense
3
2
Advertising
106
69
FDIC premiums
63
44
Other expenses
656
469
Total noninterest expenses
4,775
4,055
Income before income tax expense
1,641
1,802
Income tax expense
278
295
Net income
$
1,363
$
1,507
Earnings per share
$
0.64
$
0.71
Dividends per share
0.16
0.16
OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
Sturgis Bank & Trust Company:
Average noninterest-bearing deposits
$
135,974
$
86,772
Average interest-bearing deposits
419,886
273,152
Average total assets
687,254
500,719
Sturgis Bancorp:
Average equity
47,774
43,343
Average total assets
687,368
500,719
Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp:
Return on average assets
0.79
%
1.21
%
Return on average equity
11.32
%
13.99
%
Net interest margin
2.74
%
3.65
%
Tax equivalent net interest margin
2.78
%
3.72
%
