Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.: Sturgis Bancorp Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2021

STURGIS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today announced net income of $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Sturgis Bancorp is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (Bank), and its subsidiaries Oakleaf Financial Services, Oak Mortgage, Ayres/Oak Insurance, and Oak Title Services. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial and consumer banking services from banking centers in Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, Portage, South Haven, St. Joseph, Three Rivers and White Pigeon, MI. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oak Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Ayres/Oak Insurance offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance.

Key Highlights for the first quarter of 2021:

Net income decreased 9.6% for the first quarter of 2021 to $1,363,000, compared to $1,507,000 for the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher provision for loan losses. The provision was based on qualitative factors that recognized uncertainty related to the impact of COVID on the overall economy.

Asset quality is very strong, with 99.84% of loans current.

The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding "well-capitalized" requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 8.59%.

Sales of $51.6 million residential mortgages generated $1.1 million of noninterest income in 2021, compared to $776,000 on $32.3 million of sales in 2020.

Total assets increased 10.2% to $709.0 million.

Net loans increased 6.7% to $475.1 million, including $18.3 million increase in residential mortgages.

An interest rate swap was terminated in the quarter, generating $407,000 gain.

Total deposits increased 10.6% to $561.9 million.

Allowance for loan losses was 1.39% of loans.

Eric L. Eishen, President and CEO, stated, "The Bank had a strong first quarter. Continuing uncertainty regarding the impact of COVID on the overall economy warranted higher provision for loan losses in this quarter. Few loans were delinquent and most residential and consumer loans with COVID-related accommodations in the past year have paid off or returned to normal payments. Hotel loans with COVID-related accommodations also are gradually returning to full payment status. We expect our hotel loans to continue their rebound, especially as summer travel improves vacancy rates. Earnings were positively impacted by strong Mortgage Banking activity and the gain on swap termination. Paycheck Protection Program loan originations also continued strong through the first quarter of 2021."

Three months ended March 31, 2021 vs. three months ended March 31, 2020 - Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $1,363,000, or $0.64 per share, compared to net income of $1,507,000, or $0.71 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The tax equivalent net interest margin decreased to 2.78% in the first three months of 2021 from 3.72% in the first three months of 2020.

Net interest income increased to $4.3 million in 2021 from $4.1 million in 2020. The growth was primarily due to loan interest income, which increased by $261,000 to $4.8 million. Total interest income increased $305,000 to $5.4 million in 2021, and interest expense only increased $138,000 to $1.0 million in 2021.

The Company provided $636,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the first three months of 2021, compared to $151,000 in the same quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs were $251,000 in 2021 and $64,000 in 2020.

Noninterest income was $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2020. Most of the increase was due to $407,000 gain on termination of an interest rate swap. Mortgage banking activities also increased $341,000, to $1.1 million. Investment brokerage commission income also increased to $448,000 in 2021 from $362,000 in 2020.

Noninterest expense was $4.8 million in 2021, compared to $4.1 million in 2020. Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $372,000, or 14.7%. The higher compensation expense includes staff for the Bank's expansion into southwest Michigan.

Total assets increased to $709.0 million on March 31, 2021 from $643.6 million on December 31, 2020, primarily in loans. Loans increased $30.0 million from December 31, 2020, primarily in residential mortgages.

Interest-bearing deposits increased to $423.7 million on March 31, 2021 from $383.5 million on December 31, 2020. The increase in deposit accounts is partially due to typical seasonal patterns for municipalities, as municipalities deposit property tax revenues. Municipalities historically have either used or reinvested those funds elsewhere during the second quarter of the year, and Management expects that pattern to continue for 2021. Brokered deposits of $61.2 million, a component of interest-bearing deposits, remained unchanged during the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Total equity was $48.5 million on March 31, 2021, compared to $47.8 million on December 31, 2020. The regular quarterly dividend was maintained during 2020 and into the first quarter of 2021 at a record-high $0.16 per share. Book value per share was $22.81 ($18.84 tangible) on March 31, 2021.

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates or expectations of Bancorp, primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of the Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending and future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes of the world, national and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Mar. 31, Dec. 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 10,632 $ 12,060 Other short-term investments 65,709 55,782 Total cash and cash equivalents 76,341 67,842 Interest-earning deposits in banks 1,241 1,241 Securities - available for sale 96,230 73,072 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 5,476 4,917 Loans held for sale, at fair value 13,419 6,832 Loans, net of allowance of $6,615 and $6,231 475,054 445,091 Premises and equipment, net 11,977 11,844 Goodwill 5,834 5,834 Core deposit intangibles 69 77 Originated mortgage servicing rights 2,547 2,245 Real estate owned 210 341 Bank-owned life insurance 11,162 11,091 Accrued interest receivable 2,464 2,458 Other assets 6,939 10,721 Total assets $ 708,963 $ 643,606 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 138,250 $ 124,434 Interest-bearing 423,672 383,464 Total deposits 561,922 507,898 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 61,500 61,500 Subordinated debentures - $15,000 face amount (less unamortized debt issuance costs of $389 at March 31, 2021 and $400 at December 31, 2020) 14,611 14,600 Accrued interest payable 430 477 Other liabilities 22,009 12,019 Total liabilities 660,472 596,494 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - $1 par value: authorized - 1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding - 0 shares - - Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding 2,125,541 shares at March 31, 2021 and 2,123,291 at December 31, 2020 2,126 2,123 Additional paid-in capital 8,090 8,050 Retained earnings 39,862 38,840 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,587) (1,901) Total stockholders' equity 48,491 47,112 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 708,963 $ 643,606

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Interest income Loans $ 4,770 $ 4,509 Investment securities: Taxable 210 257 Tax-exempt 139 229 Dividends 232 51 Total interest income 5,351 5,046 Interest expense Deposits 655 514 Borrowed funds 385 388 Total interest expense 1,040 902 Net interest income 4,311 4,144 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 636 151 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses 3,675 3,993 Noninterest income: Service charges and other fees 298 324 Interchange income 250 211 Investment brokerage commission income 448 362 Mortgage banking activities 1,117 776 Trust fee income 84 98 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 72 73 Gain (loss) on sale of real estate owned 39 (2) Gain on termination of interest rate swap 407 - Other income 26 22 Total noninterest income 2,741 1,864 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 2,896 2,524 Occupancy and equipment 609 510 Interchange expenses 113 102 Data processing 215 202 Professional services 114 133 Real estate owned expense 3 2 Advertising 106 69 FDIC premiums 63 44 Other expenses 656 469 Total noninterest expenses 4,775 4,055 Income before income tax expense 1,641 1,802 Income tax expense 278 295 Net income $ 1,363 $ 1,507 Earnings per share $ 0.64 $ 0.71 Dividends per share 0.16 0.16

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Sturgis Bank & Trust Company: Average noninterest-bearing deposits $ 135,974 $ 86,772 Average interest-bearing deposits 419,886 273,152 Average total assets 687,254 500,719 Sturgis Bancorp: Average equity 47,774 43,343 Average total assets 687,368 500,719 Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp: Return on average assets 0.79 % 1.21 % Return on average equity 11.32 % 13.99 % Net interest margin 2.74 % 3.65 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 2.78 % 3.72 %

