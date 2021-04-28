Blackstone Resources AG (SWX: BLS) is pleased to announce a profit of CHF 0.42/share for its 2020 Annual Report.

A net profit of CHF 17,220,160 was recorded for the year ended 2020.

This created a profit of CHF 0.42 per share.

Blackstone is trading at a price-earnings ratio of 9 times at the current share price.

Equity increased from CHF 25,854,350 to CHF 38,995,831 for the year ended 2020.

Highlights from 2020

Blackstone Technology has achieved major milestones and has produced a small series of fully functional 3D screen printed batteries with approx. 20% higher density.

Financing with equity and convertible commitments of up to CHF 60 million were granted.

Blackstone sold its rare earth mining interests in Norway for a price of CHF 22.34 million with an option to repurchase.

Chilean lithium concessions were consolidated on 3 different locations of more than 8000 hectares and further development programs have started.

Outlook for 2021

We are tooling our factory in Döbeln, Germany and we expect to start production and rolling out our next generation of batteries this year.

Our lithium projects in Chile will soon receive resource reports and will enter the next phase of exploration.

The gold milling plant in Peru will start production after the lockdown due to covid.

The long-term fundamentals for the battery metal market remain strong since electric vehicle sales are expected to increase 28 times from the current level by 2040.

Blackstone Resources AG

Blackstone Resources AG is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug, and is concentrating on the battery technology and battery metals market. In addition, it sets up, develops and manages refineries used for gold and battery metals. It offers direct exposure to the battery technology and battery metals revolution that is being driven by the demand of electric vehicles that need vast quantities of these metals. These include cobalt, manganese, graphite, nickel, copper and lithium. In addition, Blackstone Resources has started a research program on new battery technologies on solid state batteries and its production process.

