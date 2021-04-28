Henry Williams Love Foundation (HWLF) received a $5,000 grant from SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), which awards monthly grants during the pandemic to support impactful organizations.

Headquartered in Hazel Crest, Illinois, HWLF provides short-term supportive services and advocacy to youth and families in need. In honor of their namesake, HWLF focuses on providing emergency services to those who have experienced unexpected loss, supportive services for entrepreneurs in its Black Business Incubation program, and access to technology, arts, and other educational resources.

"Henry Williams Love Foundation's goal is to help improve people's quality of life by planting seeds of hope, resilience, and skill-building that bloom equity, love, happiness, and prosperity throughout families, households, communities, and beyond," said HWLF President and CEO Kyla Williams. "We do our work quietly and with honor, just like our namesake, Henry Williams. This grant will be a tremendous help as we continue fulfilling our mission."

SBBRG's contribution will help support the operations of HWLF's outdoor programs, making it possible to run them successfully, safely, and free of charge.

"We are proud to support HWLF," said Matt Aven, COO of SBB Research Group. "It's important that underserved children and families in the community continue to have access to HWLF's services during these extremely challenging times."

For more information about HWLF, visit https://henrywilliamslove.org/

To apply for a grant from SBBRG, please visit sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Any 501(c)(3) non-profit organization is encouraged to apply, and donations are awarded to different organizations every month.

About SBB Research Group

SBB Research Group LLC is a Chicago-based investment management firm that views the market through a systematic, interdisciplinary lens. Led by applied mathematician Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven, an experienced professional in economics and computer science, the company specializes in bespoke investments designed to protect and grow investor capital.

