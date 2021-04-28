Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.04.2021
GlobeNewswire
28.04.2021 | 18:17
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Subsea 7 (69/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and
regular forwards/futures in Subsea 7 S.A. (SUBC, SUBCN) due to an extra
dividend. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice
68/21. 

Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation, and have also
received new ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in the attached
files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=855496
