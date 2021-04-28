DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Dialog Semiconductor (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, Configurable Mixed-signal IC, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting, Bluetooth(R) low energy and industrial edge computing solutions, will announce its First Quarter 2021 results on Wednesday 12th May 2021.
The Company will not host a conference call on the day of results.
The full announcement will be made available on the Investor Relations website: https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations
