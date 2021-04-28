JP Morgan Leveraged Finance Veteran Joins Artemis Growth Partners in Leadership Move to Booming Cannabis Industry

LONDON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the early architects of the European leveraged finance industry and 25-year veteran of JPMorgan, E. Stanton McLean, is embarking upon a new chapter of his career.

McLean is joining the rising wave of traditional corporate leaders finding new wealth creation opportunities in the burgeoning field of global cannabis.

Building on a distinguished career in global finance, McLean leaves his current position as managing director at JPMorgan to join Artemis Growth Partners, the leading ESG-focused investment platform dedicated to global cannabis.

McLean will work alongside William Muecke, general partner and co-founder of Artemis Growth Partners and himself a former veteran senior banker at Goldman Sachs & Co., as part of the private equity firm's senior executive team in London.

McLean will expand the global private equity firm's leadership group as Advisory Director where he will advise on all forms of capital markets activities including capital raising for investment vehicles and for portfolio companies worldwide, according to a statement.

"There are a number of similarities between what is happening in this space and what we saw as we were developing the European leveraged finance market in the early 2000's," McLean said in an interview. "Namely, rapid growth, long-term stability, and highly attractive economic rewards for those early market entrants."

McLean's leveraged finance career spans 25 years at JPMorgan where he held senior positions in sales and trading and capital markets.

About Artemis Growth Partners

Artemis Growth Partners is an alternative asset manager executing Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) and impact investment strategies across its portfolio in the global cannabis industry.

Artemis Growth Partners oversees US $320+ million in discretionary assets under management (AUM), and invests globally across the cannabis value chain, including branded products, distributors, value-added service providers, ancillary operators, and science-driven research and development platforms.

Artemis manages a portfolio of over 30 leading cannabis companies, including globally recognized US operators such as Columbia Care, Green Thumb Industries, iheartjane.com, Kiva Confections, Leaf Trade, PAX Labs, and The Parent Company, as well as emerging international and European players such as Asia Horizon, Aureum A/S, Clever Leaves, Materia, PhytoPur Bio, and Prohibition Partners.

Artemis Growth Partners founders' mission is to build through investment an inclusive, better world for all.

