Qatar National Tourism Council Captures Dazzling Pink Supermoon

DOHA, Qatar, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As stargazers across the world settled in to observe the rare Pink Supermoon (April 26th & 27th), Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) marked the epic event with the announcement of its new and bespoke range of astro-tourism experiences. Inspired by the starry skies of the Qatari desert, the astronomer themed vacations have been curated for visitors to enjoy when the borders re-open.

The unique 'Arabian Nights' packages, available to book through Gulf Adventures and redeemable until April 2022, offer unmissable activities such as a moon-lit camel safari and stargazing with an astronomer. Also included are BBQ dinner banquets by the campfire and a stay at the Regency Sealine Camp, where modern luxury meets authentic Arabian style, overlooking Khor al Adaid, also known as the Inland Sea which is a recognised UNESCO - where the sea meets the desert.

Several of the new itineraries also offer a tour of the Souq Waqif and a dinner at the spectacular Torch 360 restaurant, which offers panoramic views of the Doha skyline.

The exclusive new tours are a once in a lifetime experience, available to be enjoyed when Qatar re-open its borders until April 2022.

To invite travellers to enjoy the Arabian Nights packages, QNTC in partnership with local astro-photographer, Vinay Swaroop Balla, captured incredible photos of the moon rising above the country's most iconic locations, Torch Tower and Al Aamriya Desert. Qatar is an ideal destination for star and moon gazers, as the darkness of the desert makes for breath-taking views of the night sky.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar National Tourism Council, Berthold Trenkel, said: "Qatar's desert is a perfect spot for astronomy enthusiasts to observe the dark and starry skies; the packages we've put together will provide unforgettable experiences that travel-lovers can look forward to when we welcome them back to the country. As a diverse and cosmopolitan country, this new offer is a dazzling addition to a multitude of activities tourists can enjoy in Qatar".

All packages will be in line with the Qatar Clean programme and measures will be in place to adhere to government guidelines.

For those wanting to experience the distinctive beauty of the desert skies and familiarise themselves with the country's rich culture, the Arabian Nights packages are the perfect treat. To find out more information about activities in Qatar, please visit https://www.visitqatar.qa.

Related Images

supermoon-over-torch-tower-in-doha.jpg

Supermoon over Torch Tower in Doha

Photo credit: Vinay Swaroop Balla & Qatar National Tourism Council

supermoon-over-torch-tower-doha.jpg

Supermoon over Torch Tower Doha

Photo credit: Vinay Swaroop Balla & Qatar National Tourism Council

supermoon-in-al-aamriya-desert.jpg

Supermoon in Al Aamriya Desert, Qatar

Photo credit: Vinay Swaroop Balla & Qatar National Tourism Council

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1498893/Qatar_National_Tourism_Council.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1498894/Qatar_National_Tourism_Council_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1498895/Qatar_National_Tourism_Council_3.jpg