CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 28 April 2021 - Medacta announced today the first surgery utilizing its M.U.S.T.(R) LT, following clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). M.U.S.T. LT (Long Tab Screw System) is the new minimally invasive solution for posterior spine fixation in the percutaneous approach. Mainly focused on degenerative spine cases, M.U.S.T. LT expands the benefits of a percutaneous approach in spine deformity, tumors, and trauma applications. The first surgery employing M.U.S.T. LT has been recently performed in the U.S. by Stephen Tolhurst, M.D., at Texas Back Institute, in Plano, Texas.
"The cortico-cancellous thread pitch offered great bony purchase," said Dr. Tolhurst about the surgery. "I enjoyed the slim profile of the screw towers and instruments, which facilitated a very minimally invasive approach, while maintaining robust and easily usable instrumentation."
M.U.S.T. LT is a versatile solution giving the surgeons freedom of choice between fast locking screws, applicable in an extensive range of degenerative cases, and an extended reduction capacity, a crucial aspect in lumbar spondylolisthesis or thoracic kyphosis restoration.
Medacta collaborates on a regular basis with internationally recognized surgeons on innovative surgical techniques and the evolution of products and methodologies. M.U.S.T. L.T. has been designed in collaboration with experts specialized in minimally invasive spine surgery. This innovative product is also supported by Medacta's M.O.R.E. Institute, which provides continuous educational and developmental support to surgeons as they work towards discovering new technologies.
With the introduction of the M.U.S.T. LT system, Medacta continues to expand its fast-growing spine portfolio, delivering innovative solutions to surgeons for the benefit of their patients.
For more information on Medacta spine surgery solutions, please visit spine.medacta.com.
