Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Announces the Launch of The Film Detective and The Lone Star Channel on Rakuten TV

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced today that the Company is launching its classic film and television channel The Film Detective and its classic western channel The Lone Star Channel on Rakuten TV in 36 European countries.

Rakuten TV offers thousands of hours of high-quality content, including the latest releases from Hollywood and local studios, TV series, documentaries and more, to audiences across Europe. It is the first video-on-demand platform in Europe to support a combination of TVOD (Transactional video-on-demand), AVOD (Advertising video-on-demand) and SVOD (Subscription video-on-demand) services.

Parented by Rakuten, one of the world's largest e-commerce companies, Rakuten TV presents exceptional quality content to over 12 million unique monthly viewers across Europe, available on multiple devices.

The Film Detective channel on Rakuten TV will bring audiences hundreds of classic vintage films and television series, ranging from critically acclaimed titles like Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn's Charade (1963) to B-movie classics like Richard Kiel's Eegah (1962). Classic television series available on Rakuten TV will include The Carol Burnett Show (1967-1978), The Johnny Carson Show (1962-1992), The Beverly Hillbillies (1962-1971), and You Bet Your Life (1950-1961).

The Lone Star Channel on Rakuten TV will feature hundreds of films and television episodes from the Old West, including singing cowboys Roy Rogers, Gene Autry, and Tex Ritter. John Wayne will be featured in a daily "Dinner with the Duke" evening program, including John Wayne classics like Angel and the Badman (1947) and McLintock! (1963).

"Our partnership with Rakuten TV represents an exciting opportunity to expand the global reach of our classic film and television library," said Phil Hopkins, President of The Film Detective. "Rakuten TV's commitment to providing unparalleled cinematic experiences perfectly aligns with The Film Detective and The Lone Star Channel's mission to bring exceptional vintage film and television to audiences with the convenience of today's streaming technology."

Brokering initiatives between The Film Detective and Rakuten TV were led by Dina Lee of Tristan Leostar & Rene Leda of Netminds.

For more information about The Film Detective, visit www.thefilmdetective.com.

About Cinedigm:

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

About The Film Detective:

The Film Detective is a leading distributor of restored classic programming, including feature films, television, foreign imports, and documentaries and is a division of Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM). Launched in 2014, The Film Detective has distributed its extensive library of 3,000+ hours of film on DVD and Blu-ray and through leading broadcast and streaming platforms including TCM, NBC, EPIX, Amazon, MeTV, PBS, and more. The Film Detective has released its classic movie app on web, Android, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV and is available live with a 24/7 channel on Sling, STIRR, Plex, DistroTV, and Rakuten TV. For more information, visit www.thefilmdetective.com.

