Operatix has Supported 30 Vendors on Their Path to Acquisition

SAN JOSE, Calif. and DALLAS and LONDON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Operatix has helped to accelerate business growth for dozens of software vendors worldwide on their path to acquisition. Customers such as Pulse Secure, Humio, and Apstra have recently been acquired by software giants Ivanti, Crowdstrike, and Juniper, respectively.

Since 2017, a total of 30 vendors part of Operatix' portfolio were acquired by large players in the B2B Tech industry globally.

Fast-growing companies like Demisto and Redlock were snapped up by Palo Alto Networks in 2018/2019, in lieu of their market and product expansion. Also in the cybersecurity arena, JASK has been acquired by Sumo Logic in 2019, and Shape Security by F5, the latter being acquired for approximately $ 1 Billion.

Other acquisitions include Brandwatch - snapped up by Cision in February 2021, Simility, acquired by Paypal in 2018, and Gemalto, acquired by Thales - both of whom were Operatix customers.

In total, the acquisitions of these 30 companies sum up to almost 20 billion dollars, excluding the companies that were acquired by undisclosed amounts.

Operatix offers a fast route to market for high-growth companies that are looking to expand into new regions, as well as gain market share in their domestic territory. Through their team of 150+ Sales Development specialists, Operatix generated over $ 250 million in sales pipeline for those vendors, accelerating their paths to acquisition.

