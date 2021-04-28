Sollensys Corp. Announces Additions to Advisory Board

New Advisory Board members to provide guidance on product innovation

PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Sollensys Corp. (OTC PINK:SOLS) Sollensys Corp (the "Company") is pleased to announce several new members to its Advisory Board. These esteemed gentlemen expand the Company's relationships within the global technology industry, and will advise on entrepreneurial opportunities as they provide guidance on product innovation in the field of CyberSecurity.

"We are excited to add these accomplished leaders to our Advisory Board," said Don Beavers, CEO of Sollensys Corp. "As we continue bringing innovative products to market, it is critical that Sollensys Corp is equipped with experts that will touch key market segments. From healthcare to finance, retail, technology, government and more. Sollensys Corp has created this dynamic group of seasoned business innovation leaders to assist in moving our company forward."

Sollensys Corp's new advisors include the following:

Tony Scott

Tony Scott is CEO of the TonyScottGroup, and is a Senior Advisor for CyberSecurity and Privacy at Squire Patton Boggs, a prominent international law firm. Until January 2017, he served in the Obama administration as the 3rd Federal Chief Information Officer (Federal CIO) for the U.S. Government, and was appointed to that role by President Obama in February 2015. Immediately prior to joining the Obama administration, Tony was the Chief Information Officer at Vmware. Prior roles include the Chief Information Officer at Microsoft Corporation, Chief Information Officer at the Walt Disney Company, and Chief Technology Officer at General Motors Information Systems & Services.

Robert Brown

General (Retired) Robert B. Brown is an experienced leader, with over 38 years of service as Commanding General, U.S. Army Pacific, the Army's largest Service Component Command, responsible for 106,000 Soldiers and Department of the Army civilians across the Indo-Pacific Region. He is a 1981 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, where he was commissioned as an Infantry Second Lieutenant. His assignments took him across the globe, including deployments in support of Operation Uphold Democracy in Haiti, Operation Joint Forge in Bosnia-Herzegovina, and two combat deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Known as an innovator, team builder, and leader developer, General Brown was involved in significant change within the Army. He holds a Bachelor of Science from the United States Military Academy, a Master of Education from the University of Virginia, and a Master of Science in National Security and Strategic Studies (Distinguished Graduate) from National Defense University.

Ross Mandel

Ross Mandel, a data privacy and CyberSecurity advisor, is also the co-founder of The TonyScottGroup, a technology strategy group and fund. Ross is currently CEO of Overnest, which also advises several technology companies and funds. He is a seasoned professional and venture capitalist, having assisted in the return of more than $1.5 billion to financial partners. His expertise includes mergers, acquisitions and service as chairman and CEO in various ventures, as well as service on private and public boards. Ross has partnered with former President of the EU Pat Cox and assisted on Steve Forbes' U.S. Presidential Campaigns.

John Kindervag

John Kindervag is considered one of the world's foremost CyberSecurity experts. He is best known for creating the revolutionary Zero Trust Model of CyberSecurity. He currently advises both public and private sector organizations with the design and building of Zero Trust Networks and other CyberSecurity topics. John has a practitioner background, having served as a security consultant, penetration tester, and security architect. He has particular expertise in the areas of secure network design, wireless security, and voice-over-IP hacking. He has been interviewed and published in numerous publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and The New York Times.

Jeff Starke

Jeff Starke is the Chief Technology Officer at Bank OZK. In this role, Jeff leads a diverse team encompassing technology resources, solutions, communications, data center operations, banking systems, project management, IT risk and technology support. Jeff has been an innovative leader at Bank OZK since he joined the company in 2005, and has been instrumental in bringing new software platforms to life across the organization. He served as the technology lead for Bank OZK in 14 acquisitions, managing and coordinating the technology conversion activities. Prior to Bank OZK, Jeff worked at Unity National Bank in Georgia (acquired by Bank OZK in 2010) as Vice President for Information Technology. Earlier in his career, he served as Chief Technology Officer at Southern Community Bank in Georgia.

About Sollensys Corp.

Headquartered in Palm Bay, Florida, the Company's primary product is the Blockchain Archive Server-a turn-key, off-the-shelf, blockchain solution that works with virtually any hardware and software combinations currently used in commerce, without the need to replace or eliminate any part of the client's data security that is being utilized.

The Blockchain Archive Server encrypts, fragments and distributes data across thousands of secure nodes every day, which makes it virtually impossible for hackers to compromise. Using blockchain technology, the Blockchain Archive Server maintains a redundant, secure and immutable backup of data. Redundant backups and the blockchain work together to assure not only the physical security of the database but also the integrity of the information held within.

Blockchain Archive Server protects client data from "ransomware"-malicious software that infects your computer and displays messages demanding a fee to be paid in order for your system to work again. Blockchain technology is a leading-edge tool for data security, providing an added layer of security against data loss due to all types of software specifically designed to disrupt, damage, or gain unauthorized access to a computer system (i.e., malware).

Uniquely, the Blockchain Archive Server is a turn-key solution that can stand alone or seamlessly integrate into an existing data infrastructure to quickly recover from a cyber-attack. The Blockchain Archive Server is a server that comes pre-loaded with the blockchain-powered cybersecurity software, which can be delivered, installed and integrated into a client's computer systems with ease

