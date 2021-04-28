Carbios takes notice of the termination of the Expression Of Intent with Equipolymers

Confirmation of on-going discussions under the Expression Of Intent agreement signed with a significant PET producer as announced on April 26 th , 2021

Carbios confirms its plans to build a first-of-a-kind production unit once site selection is completed in 2022

Regulatory News

Carbios (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB),a company pioneering new enzymatic solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers, announces the termination, on April 28th, 2021, of the non-exclusive and non-binding Expression Of Intent with Equipolymers previously announced in the press release dated April 6th, 2021.

Carbios confirms its plan to build a first-of-a-kind production unit after site selection is completed in 2022.

Carbios remains committed to continuing the current discussions with a significant PET producer, announced on April 26th, 2021, for the purpose of selecting the most suitable site to build this first industrial and commercial unit.

About Carbios:

Carbios, a green chemistry company, develops biological and innovative processes to revolutionize the end of life of plastics and textiles. Through its unique approach of combining enzymes and plastics, Carbios aims to address new consumer expectations and the challenges of a broader energy transition by taking up a major challenge of our time: plastic and textile pollution.

Established in 2011 by Truffle Capital, the mission of Carbios is to provide an industrial solution to the recycling of PET plastics and textiles (the dominant polymer in bottles, trays, textiles made of polyester). The enzymatic recycling technology developed by Carbios deconstructs any type of PET plastic waste into its basic components which can then be reused to produce new PET plastics of a quality equivalent to virgin ones. This PET innovation, the first of its kind in the world, was recently recognized in a scientific paper published in the prestigious journal Nature. Additionally, Carbios is working hand in hand with multinational brands like L'Oréal, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage Food Europe to implement its technology, and to lead the transition toward a truly circular economy.

The Company has also developed an enzymatic biodegradation technology for PLA (a bio sourced polymer) based single use plastics. This technology can create a new generation of plastics that are 100% compostable in domestic conditions, integrating enzymes at the heart of the plastic product. This disruptive innovation has been licensed to Carbiolice, a joint venture created in 2016, in which Carbios now holds a majority stake alongside the SPI fund operated by Bpifrance.

For more information, please visit https://Carbios.com/en/

Twitter: Carbios Linkedin: Carbios Instagram: Carbioshq

Carbios (ISIN FR0011648716/ALCRB) is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

This press release does not constitute and cannot be regarded as constituting an offer to the public, an offer to sell or a subscription offer or as a solicitation to solicit a buy or sell order in any country. Translation for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version of this press release, the French version shall prevail.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005932/en/

Contacts:

Carbios

Agnès Mathé

Communication Department

contact@carbios.com

+33 (0)4 73 86 51 76



Media Relations (Europe)

Tilder

Marie-Virginie Klein

mv.klein@tilder.com

+33 (0)1 44 14 99 96



Media Relations (U.S.)

Rooney Partners

Kate L. Barrette

kbarrette@rooneyco.com

+1 212 223 0561