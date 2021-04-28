VeriBlock Joins Newswire's Guided Tour to Accelerate Growth and Adoption of New Blockchain Security Algorithm

VeriBlock's technology allows any new or existing blockchain to leverage the Proof-of-Work computational security of Bitcoin through its novel Proof-of-Proof (PoP) algorithm.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / The continued rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) and cryptocurrency has led to many innovative breakthroughs in blockchain technology in recent years. Proof-of-Proof is among those innovations; its developer, VeriBlock, has joined Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour to share its technology that allows any blockchain to inherit the unparalleled security of Bitcoin.

Allowing any blockchain to inherit Bitcoin's gold standard of security makes VeriBlock's novel Proof-of-Proof algorithm a significant development in blockchain technology.

"VeriBlock has developed some of the most cutting-edge technology in the world of blockchain," says Charlie Terenzio, VP of Earned Media Advantage Business at Newswire. "You have billionaires like Mark Cuban and Chamath Palihapitiya who have both recognized the rise of decentralized finance and are both holders of crypto assets. More and more vendors are accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment, and as that trend continues, we're optimistic VeriBlock's technology will see a lot of interest moving forward."

A needs analysis helps Guided Tour customers determine the most relevant and most potentially fruitful areas of opportunity to develop a more effective go-to-market strategy. Newswire provides years of expertise through its account strategists and supporting teams who develop and implement a dynamic media and marketing strategy. Continued outreach, analytics, tracking, benchmarking, and routine follow-ups ensure clients are meeting their specified targets and needs throughout their time on the Guided Tour.

Visit Newswire.com today and learn more about how Newswire's integrated solutions are helping organizations in high technology grow their audience, expand their reach, and implement an effective go-to-market strategy.

About VeriBlock

VeriBlock, Inc. is a Delaware Corporation specializing in blockchain-software development and is the creator of the Proof-of-Proof security protocol and VeriBlock network. VeriBlock allows any blockchain in the world to secure itself with Bitcoin in an entirely Decentralized, Trustless, Transparent, and Permissionless (DTTP) manner. Its subsidiary, Xenios SEZC, is a Cayman Islands Special Economic Zone Corporation specializing in software management and intellectual property licensing, with a focus on building cutting-edge technologies in regulatory environments that cultivate innovation. Xenios SEZC is the official sponsor of the VeriBlock project.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press releases and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

To learn more about how Newswire can help you, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Charlie Terenzio

Newswire | VP of Earned Media Advantage Business

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

SOURCE: Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/643013/VeriBlock-Joins-Newswires-Guided-Tour-to-Accelerate-Growth-and-Adoption-of-New-Blockchain-Security-Algorithm