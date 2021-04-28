Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2021) - A copy of the full update is available to read by following the link below:

EcologyFunds.com Latest News 28th April 2021

Summary:

B.C. launching $500M investment fund for sustainable development

China's Covid recovery saw green bond issuance rebound in second half of 2020

Ark-Style Crowding Risks Spread as Billions Flow into Green ETFs

About EcologyFunds.com

EcologyFunds.com provides prices, performance and trade information for all the world's Ecology, Clean Water, Clean Energy and Green Bond ETFs and comprehensive fund information, including asset allocations, for Ecology, Clean Water, Clean Energy and Green Bond Managed Funds in all investment jurisdictions.

For further information please contact:

(416) 525 - 6869

manager@mineralprices.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82127