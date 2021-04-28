Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce the following changes to senior management. The changes reflect KBRA's continued evolution and delivery of service offerings across new platforms in its group of companies as the organization broadens its global footprint and celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Patrick Welch has been named Chief ESG Ratings Policy Officer, effective May 1, 2021. In this newly-created role, Pat will lead all aspects of KBRA's commitment as an ESG-focused firm, delivering to investors the highest quality credit analysis and research. Pat previously served as KBRA's Chief Credit Officer for the last five years.

Lenny Giltman, Senior Managing Director, has been named Chief Credit Officer, also effective May 1, 2021 and will report to Pat Welch. Lenny previously led KBRA's Ratings Legal team where he served for 8 years. John Hogan, Managing Director, located in KBRA's London office, will assume Lenny's role as Head of KBRA's Ratings Legal.

KBRA also made management changes in its affiliate, KBRA Analytics, which is the group's product platform for high-quality data and advanced analytics. Kate Kennedy is currently KBRA's Co-Head of Business Development and oversees its Marketing Communication areas, the latter of which she has led since the firm's inception. Kate's role has been expanded to include oversight of KBRA Analytics.

Steve Kuritz, Senior Managing Director, was recently named Head of KBRA Analytics. In his new role, Steve will drive the company's efforts in delivering data and analytics to the global financial community. Previously, Steve led the KBRA Credit Profile (KCP) team, since its inception in 2014, which is responsible for the company's CMBS surveillance subscription service. In addition to KCP, in his new role Steve will report to Kate, and will also oversee initiatives for other KBRA Analytics products, which include KBRA Financial Intelligence (KFI), KBRA Altman, and our Ratings Feed platform.

Lastly, Caitlin Colvin was named as Head of Investor Relations, leading KBRA's unparalleled customer service for institutional investors. She has served in an investor relations role for the past two years and previously was a member of the Ratings Legal team with a focus on Asset Backed Securities and has been with the firm since 2015. Caitlin will continue to report to Kate Kennedy.

