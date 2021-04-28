EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
IGEA announces extraordinary general meeting results
Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 28 April 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced that the extraordinary general meeting unanimously approved all the Board of directors' proposals. The minutes of the meeting is available at https://www.igeapharma.nl/category/information-for-shareholders/
Among the other agenda items, the extraordinary general meeting approved the resolution of the Board to enter the business combination with Blue Sky Natural Resources LTD as required by Dutch law and the articles of association and resolved to appoint the Board to issue up to a maximum of 309'600'000 new shares, reserved for issuance to the shareholders of Blue Sky Natural Resources LTD only, against contribution in-king of their shares in Blue Sky Natural Resources LTD.
The Company furthermore anticipates a deferral in the disclosure of the annual report to the mid of May 2021 to accurately recognize potential impacts of the resolutions taken at today's general meeting on the reporting obligations and will apply accordingly to the SIX.
Francesco Mario Patrocollo, Chairman of the Board of directors of IGEA "The results of today's meeting definitively represent a milestone in the strategic development of the two combined businesses. My warmest welcome in the board goes also to Mrs. Giovanna Puppo, Mr. Massimiliano Colella and Mr. Raffaele Bruto Bertoni, newly elected non-executive directors. Their remarkable track record will undoubtedly boost the company. "
***
IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl
