EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

IGEA announces extraordinary general meeting results



28-Apr-2021 / 21:01 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 18 KR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





IGEA announces extraordinary general meeting results

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 28 April 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced that the extraordinary general meeting unanimously approved all the Board of directors' proposals. The minutes of the meeting is available at https://www.igeapharma.nl/category/information-for-shareholders/

Among the other agenda items, the extraordinary general meeting approved the resolution of the Board to enter the business combination with Blue Sky Natural Resources LTD as required by Dutch law and the articles of association and resolved to appoint the Board to issue up to a maximum of 309'600'000 new shares, reserved for issuance to the shareholders of Blue Sky Natural Resources LTD only, against contribution in-king of their shares in Blue Sky Natural Resources LTD.

The Company furthermore anticipates a deferral in the disclosure of the annual report to the mid of May 2021 to accurately recognize potential impacts of the resolutions taken at today's general meeting on the reporting obligations and will apply accordingly to the SIX.

Francesco Mario Patrocollo, Chairman of the Board of directors of IGEA "The results of today's meeting definitively represent a milestone in the strategic development of the two combined businesses. My warmest welcome in the board goes also to Mrs. Giovanna Puppo, Mr. Massimiliano Colella and Mr. Raffaele Bruto Bertoni, newly elected non-executive directors. Their remarkable track record will undoubtedly boost the company. "

***

About IGEA

IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses on health-tech and med-tech products and devices. Health-tech products are exclusively preventative. IGEA commercializes an Alzheimer's prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded 'Alz1 Tab' designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in 2021. Non-bound copper is an expected Alzheimer's and diabetes type II associated biomarker. Controlling non-bound copper can contribute to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes type II. IGEA furthermore commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARSCoV-2 related antibodies. Med-tech products focuses on selected solutions and specialties, among which dry aerosol generators for air and inanimate environmental surfaces sanitization and sterilization and air purification devices.

IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl

Contacts

Vincenzo Moccia, CEO, +39 340 583 09 33, moccia@igeapharma.com

Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in IGEA. The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, IGEA bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. IGEA does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons. This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning IGEA and its business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of IGEA and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. IGEA assumes no responsibility to update forward looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments, except as may be required by law.