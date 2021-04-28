Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2021) - ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT), the "Corporation" or the "Company" or "ICEsoft", is pleased to announce its consolidated financial results for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. Detailed results and management's discussion and analysis are now available on SEDAR.

Annual highlights are as follows:

ICEsoft's new Voyent Alert! notification service ended 2020 with 191 Canadian communities using the service as of December 31, 2020 - an approximate 170% year-over-year growth rate compared to 2019.

As of April 28, 2021 Canadian community count is at 228 communities.

The Company realized a 100% subscription renewal rate in 2020.

The Company has secured initial sales across multiple enterprise market segments and has expanded sales into the US market.

ICEsoft continues to invest working capital to expand its sales and marketing efforts.

"We are excited about the traction we are seeing with the Voyent Alert! notification service across Canadian municipalities and in our early entry into the US and enterprise markets," stated Brian McKinney, President and CEO. "Customer feedback continues to be exceptional, and we are currently experiencing a 100% renewal rate on all our municipal clients. We look forward to its anticipated contribution to our top and bottom lines."

ABOUT:

Voyent Alert! is an ICEsoft Technologies solution created in 2018 to provide personalized and enriched communication services for municipalities, regional governments, first responders, organizations, and institutions. Built on ICEsoft's suite of legacy products, Voyent Alert! is a new Software-as-a-Service offering for delivering context-enriched notifications and content.

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT) is a software as a service ("SaaS") company. ICEsoft's current software, which is available as freeware with a pay to use version, is used by some 150,000 developers, 20,000 companies, and some 400 paying customers.

