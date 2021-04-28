JLL Selected as Supporting Leasing Agent for STACK INFRASTRUCTURE's First Ohio Data Center

The STACK-New Albany Campus features 40 megawatts of campus critical capacity

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / JLL announced today that the firm has been selected by STACK INFRASTRUCTURE ("STACK"), the digital infrastructure partner to the world's most innovative companies, to support its leasing efforts at its New Albany data center campus. JLL Associates Alex Ashworth and Nick Gaby will serve as JLL lead partners in that pursuit.

This uniquely positioned campus offers enterprises and hyperscalers flexibility, scale, and speed, and includes an existing purpose-built, Tier III data center with an available 4MW of critical capacity, or an adjacent built-to-suit opportunity of 24MW and 17 acres.

"This is an exciting time for STACK as we partner with industry experts like JLL to amplify our existing activity in delivering a data center solution of this scope, size, and flexibility," said Tim Nicols, STACK Vice President of Enterprise and Channel. "New Albany is quickly becoming a premiere destination for data centers due to the area's unique combination of reliable power, robust data fiber networks and proximity to more than half of the U.S. population."

This announcement comes on the heels of a record year for the data center industry with absorption reaching a historic 619.3 megawatts across the top 15 U.S. markets according to JLL's Data Center 2020 Year-End report.

New Albany is quickly gaining traction as an emerging data center hub, recognized as the center of "The Golden Triangle," with low-latency connectivity to other major markets like Chicago, New York, and Ashburn. The region is home to 15 Fortune-1000 headquarters and boasts another 30 large enterprise companies with major operations in the Columbus area.

"New Albany is experiencing a data center boom," said Ashworth. "We are excited to enhance our partnership with STACK to continue to position this region as an ideal data center location for major companies throughout the U.S."

For more information, please visit jll.com/columbus.

About STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world's most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, the Company delivers a comprehensive suite of wholesale build-to suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in eight markets today: Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas; New Albany, Ohio; Northern Virginia; Portland, Oregon; and Silicon Valley, California. With unparalleled existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. The world runs on data. And data runs on STACK. To learn more, visit stackinfra.com.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE:JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 91,000 as of December 31, 2020. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

