Net Income of $342 Million Including $260 Million of Net Operating Income
14% Growth in Gross Written Premium with
Continued Attritional Underwriting Margin Improvement
Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest" or the "Company") today reported its 2021 first quarter results.
First Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Net income of $342 million equal to $8.52 per share
- Net operating income of $260 million, equal to $6.49 per share
- Gross written premium growth of 14% and net written premium growth of 16%
- Attritional combined ratio of 87.3%, a 2.5-point improvement year over year
- Underwriting income of $45 million inclusive of pre-tax net catastrophe losses of $270 million ($260 million net of reinstatement premiums)
- No change to the Covid-19 Pandemic ("Pandemic") loss provision
- Combined ratio of 98.1%
- Operating cashflow of $904 million for the quarter
The following table summarizes the Company's net income and related financial metrics.
|Net income and operating income
Q1
Year to Date
Q1
Year to Date
|All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages
2021
2021
2020
2020
|Everest Re Group
|Net income
341.9
341.9
16.6
16.6
|Net operating income (loss)
260.2
260.2
164.4
164.4
|Net income per diluted common share
8.52
8.52
0.41
0.41
|Net operating income per diluted common share
6.49
6.49
4.03
4.03
|Net income annualized return on average equity
15.0%
15.0%
0.8%
0.8%
|Net operating income annualized return on average equity
11.4%
11.4%
7.6%
7.6%
Everest Re Group President CEO Juan C. Andrade commented on the Company's results:
"Firstly, our thoughts are with those impacted by the U.S. winter storms and the flooding in Australia. I am very proud of the work our claims team is doing on the ground to help those affected rebuild their lives.
Everest had a strong start to 2021 with robust growth, strong overall profitability, continued improvement in attritional underwriting margins, and excellent investment performance. Our first quarter results further illustrate the earnings power of Everest and our success in implementing our strategy to build a broadly diversified company with a relentless focus on strong operational performance and disciplined underwriting."
The following information summarizes the Company's underwriting results, on a consolidated basis and also by segment Reinsurance and Insurance, with selected commentary on results by segment.
|Underwriting information Everest Re Group
Q1
Year to Date
Q1
Year to Date
Year on Year Change
|All values in USD millions except for percentages
2021
2021
2020
2020
Q1
Year to Date
|Gross written premium
2,931.4
2,931.4
2,570.9
2,570.9
14.0%
14.0%
|Net written premium
2,553.9
2,553.9
2,201.5
2,201.5
16.0%
16.0%
|Combined ratio
98.1%
98.1%
98.6%
98.6%
-0.5 pts
-0.5 pts
|Attritional combined ratio
87.3%
87.3%
89.8%
89.8%
-2.5 pts
-2.5 pts
|Pre-tax net catastrophe losses
260.0
260.0
30.0
30.0
|Pre-tax net covid losses
150.0
150.0
|Pre-tax net prior year reserve development
(2.6)
(2.6)
|Notes
|1/ Attritional ratios exclude prior year reserve development, Covid-19 pandemic impact, catastrophe losses, and reinstatement premiums
|2/Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums
Reinsurance segment
- The Reinsurance segment achieved strong growth with gross written premiums up 16% for the quarter, driven by a successful January 1 renewal season. The targeted and disciplined growth was driven by rate, increased shares on profitable deals, and new opportunities in property, casualty, specialty lines, and facultative business.
- The improved attritional combined ratio for the quarter included proactive underwriting actions to improve risk adjusted returns and achieve a lower loss ratio, while the acquisition expense ratio declined primarily due to changes in business mix. We continue to write a stronger, more diversified, and more profitable book.
- The April renewal season was successfully completed with the Reinsurance segment capturing rate increases on Japanese and retrocessional business and pro-rata business benefitting from primary rate improvement.
|Underwriting information Reinsurance segment
Q1
Year to Date
Q1
Year to Date
Year on Year Change
|All values in USD millions except for percentages
2021
2021
2020
2020
Q1
Year to Date
|Gross written premium
2,059.0
2,059.0
1,777.8
1,777.8
15.8%
15.8%
|Net written premium
1,912.9
1,912.9
1,613.1
1,613.1
18.6%
18.6%
|Combined ratio
97.5%
97.5%
96.6%
96.6%
0.9 pts
0.9 pts
|Attritional combined ratio
85.5%
85.5%
87.8%
87.8%
-2.3 pts
-2.3 pts
|Pre-tax net catastrophe losses
212.5
212.5
24.5
24.5
|Pre-tax net covid losses
110.0
110.0
|Pre-tax net prior year reserve development
(1.8)
(1.8)
(2.6)
(2.6)
|Notes
|1/ Attritional ratios exclude prior year reserve development, Covid-19 pandemic impact, catastrophe losses, and reinstatement premiums
|2/Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums
Insurance segment
- The Company's Insurance segment achieved strong growth with gross written premiums, up 10% for the quarter (20% excluding worker's compensation) with notable growth in specialty casualty, property/short-tail and professional liability classes of business, offset by reductions in workers' compensation as we purposely sought growth in lines with more attractive pricing.
- The improved attritional combined ratio for the quarter reflected a more profitable mix of business resulting from continued disciplined cycle management, with reductions in both the loss and expense ratios.
- Continued strong rate growth in excess of trend with renewal rate increases of 16% in the quarter excluding workers compensation, and up 10% including workers compensation.
|Underwriting information Insurance segment
Q1
Year to Date
Q1
Year to Date
Year on Year Change
|All values in USD millions except for percentages
2021
2021
2020
2020
Q1
Year to Date
|Gross written premium
872.4
872.4
793.1
793.1
10.0%
10.0%
|Net written premium
641.0
641.0
588.4
588.4
8.9%
8.9%
|Combined ratio
99.9%
99.9%
103.9%
103.9%
-4.0 pts
-4.0 pts
|Attritional combined ratio
92.2%
92.2%
94.9%
94.9%
-2.7 pts
-2.7 pts
|Pre-tax net catastrophe losses
47.5
47.5
5.5
5.5
|Pre-tax net covid losses
40.0
40.0
|Pre-tax net prior year reserve development
|Notes
|1/ Attritional ratios exclude prior year reserve development, Covid-19 pandemic impact, catastrophe losses, and reinstatement premiums
|2/Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums
Investments and Shareholders' Equity
- Net investment income of $260.4 million for the quarter including alternative investment gains of $120.3 million for the quarter
- Total invested assets and cash of $25.9 billion at March 31, 2021, 1.9% growth versus year end 2020
- Shareholders' equity remained flat at $9.7 billion as of March 31, 2021, versus year end 2020
- Book value per diluted share of $241.57 at March 31, 2021
- Common share dividends declared and paid in the quarter of $1.55 per share, equal to $62.2 million
- Common share repurchases of $23.5 million during the quarter, representing 97,462 shares at an average price of $241.58 per share
|Equity and Book Value per Share
Q1
Q1
|All values in USD millions except per share amounts
2021
2020
|Beginning shareholders' equity
9,726.2
9,132.9
|Net income
341.9
16.6
|Change in investment unrealized gains (URAD)
(292.3
(248.0
|Dividends to shareholders
(62.2
(63.3
|Purchase of treasury shares
(23.5
(200.0
|Other
(7.2
(57.3
|Ending shareholders' equity
9,682.9
8,580.9
|Diluted common shares outstanding
40.1
40.0
|Book value per diluted common share
241.57
214.59
|Common share dividends paid last 12 months
6.20
5.90
|Dividend adjusted growth in BVPS last 12 months
15.5
7.2
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market and investment income fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, pandemic, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other factors described in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Everest Re Group, Ltd.
Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda, and other territories.
Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.
Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.
Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.comAll issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.
A conference call discussing the second quarter results will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 29, 2021. The call will be available on the Internet through the Company's web site at everestre.com/investors.
Recipients are encouraged to visit the Company's web site to view supplemental financial information on the Company's results. The supplemental information is located at www.everestre.com in the "Investors/Financial Reports/Quarterly Reports" section of the website. The supplemental financial information may also be obtained by contacting the Company directly.
_______________________________________________
The Company generally uses after-tax operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate its performance. After-tax operating income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized capital gains (losses) and after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) as the following reconciliation displays:
Three Months Ended March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2021
2020
(unaudited)
Per Diluted
Per Diluted
Common
Common
Amount
Share
Amount
Share
|Net income (loss)
341,862
8.52
16,612
0.41
|After-tax net realized capital gains (losses)
30,035
0.75
(172,364
(4.22
|After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense)
51,618
1.29
24,604
0.60
|After-tax operating income (loss)
260,209
6.49
164,372
4.03
|(Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)
Although net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company's insurance operations, the determination of net realized capital gains (losses) and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period is not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company's success or failure in its basic business and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance.
--Financial Details Follow--
|EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2021
2020
(unaudited)
|REVENUES:
|Premiums earned
2,387,865
2,036,814
|Net investment income
260,413
147,800
|Net realized capital gains (losses):
|Credit allowances on fixed maturity securities
(6,977
(21,774
|Other-than-temporary impairments on fixed maturity securities
|Other net realized capital gains (losses)
45,879
(188,814
|Total net realized capital gains (losses)
38,902
(210,588
|Other income (expense)
56,593
7,990
|Total revenues
2,743,773
1,982,016
|CLAIMS AND EXPENSES:
|Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses
1,711,419
1,430,840
|Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees
489,011
448,522
|Other underwriting expenses
142,231
128,860
|Corporate expenses
12,378
9,833
|Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense
15,639
7,583
|Total claims and expenses
2,370,678
2,025,638
|INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES
373,095
(43,622
|Income tax expense (benefit)
31,233
(60,234
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
341,862
16,612
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
|Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)") on securities arising during the period
(288,615
(279,398
|Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income (loss)
(3,666
31,399
|Total URA(D) on securities arising during the period
(292,281
(247,999
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
(9,582
(50,824
|Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain) loss included in net income (loss)
2,043
920
|Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period
2,043
920
|Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(299,820
(297,903
|COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
42,042
(281,291
|EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
|Basic
8.53
0.41
|Diluted
8.52
0.41
|EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31,
December 31,
|(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except par value per share)
2021
2020
(unaudited)
|ASSETS:
|Fixed maturities available for sale, at market value
20,407,480
20,040,173
|(amortized cost: 2021, $19,932,190; 2020, $19,225,067, credit allowances: 2021, ($8,723); 2020, ($1,745))
|Equity securities, at fair value
1,400,674
1,472,236
|Short-term investments (cost: 2021, $826,777; 2020, $1,135,088)
826,769
1,134,950
|Other invested assets (cost: 2021, $2,173,221; 2020, $2,012,581)
2,173,221
2,012,581
|Cash
1,132,660
801,651
|Total investments and cash
25,940,804
25,461,591
|Accrued investment income
156,330
141,304
|Premiums receivable
2,789,602
2,680,562
|Reinsurance receivables
2,029,734
1,994,555
|Funds held by reinsureds
740,554
716,655
|Deferred acquisition costs
663,560
622,053
|Prepaid reinsurance premiums
441,606
412,015
|Income taxes
31,738
17,253
|Other assets
801,424
742,369
|TOTAL ASSETS
33,595,352
32,788,357
|LIABILITIES:
|Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses
17,090,644
16,398,997
|Future policy benefit reserve
37,561
37,723
|Unearned premium reserve
3,704,189
3,501,359
|Funds held under reinsurance treaties
13,875
15,807
|Other net payable to reinsurers
402,379
294,347
|Losses in course of payment
139,382
127,971
|Senior notes due 6/1/2044
397,224
397,194
|Senior notes due 10/1/2050
979,654
979,524
|Long term notes due 5/1/2067
223,699
223,674
|Borrowings from FHLB
310,000
310,000
|Accrued interest on debt and borrowings
24,035
10,460
|Unsettled securities payable
151,174
206,693
|Other liabilities
438,654
558,432
|Total liabilities
23,912,470
23,062,181
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
|Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200,000 shares authorized; (2021) 69,816 and (2020) 69,620 outstanding before treasury shares
|698
|696
|Additional paid-in capital
2,245,737
2,245,301
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferred income tax expense (benefit) of $41,161 at 2021 and $80,451 at 2020
|235,079
|534,899
|Treasury shares, at cost; 29,734 shares (2021) and 29,636 shares (2020)
(3,645,717
(3,622,172
|Retained earnings
10,847,085
10,567,452
|Total shareholders' equity
9,682,882
9,726,176
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
33,595,352
32,788,357
|EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
(unaudited)
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income (loss)
341,862
16,612
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Decrease (increase) in premiums receivable
(105,460
(119,548
|Decrease (increase) in funds held by reinsureds, net
(25,584
(28,973
|Decrease (increase) in reinsurance receivables
(14,518
(130,593
|Decrease (increase) in income taxes
24,908
(65,114
|Decrease (increase) in prepaid reinsurance premiums
(27,071
(10,572
|Increase (decrease) in reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses
655,054
406,257
|Increase (decrease) in future policy benefit reserve
(162
(915
|Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums
196,631
158,744
|Increase (decrease) in other net payable to reinsurers
105,390
95,555
|Increase (decrease) in losses in course of payment
11,980
(1,422
|Change in equity adjustments in limited partnerships
(116,767
(8,512
|Distribution of limited partnership income
18,125
11,108
|Change in other assets and liabilities, net
(149,464
(45,259
|Non-cash compensation expense
11,021
9,393
|Amortization of bond premium (accrual of bond discount)
17,323
8,640
|Net realized capital (gains) losses
(38,902
210,588
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
904,366
505,989
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called available for sale, at market value
818,352
656,070
|Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale, at market value
228,278
501,953
|Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale, at fair value
|Proceeds from equity securities sold, at fair value
281,313
112,841
|Distributions from other invested assets
52,211
104,085
|Cost of fixed maturities acquired available for sale, at market value
(1,776,730
(1,359,281
|Cost of equity securities acquired, at fair value
(174,981
(76,513
|Cost of other invested assets acquired
(98,939
(152,269
|Net change in short-term investments
308,585
(27,882
|Net change in unsettled securities transactions
(93,610
(17,185
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(455,521
(258,181
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Common shares issued during the period for share-based compensation, net of expense
(10,583
(12,573
|Purchase of treasury shares
(23,545
(200,020
|Dividends paid to shareholders
(62,229
(63,277
|Proceeds from revolving credit borrowings
50,000
|Cost of debt repurchase
(1,198
|Cost of shares withheld on settlements of share-based compensation awards
(12,507
(13,982
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(108,864
(241,050
|EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
(8,972
2,832
|Net increase (decrease) in cash
331,009
9,590
|Cash, beginning of period
801,651
808,036
|Cash, end of period
1,132,660
817,626
|SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|Income taxes paid (recovered)
6,417
4,920
|Interest paid
1,880
2,817
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428006040/en/
Contacts:
Media: Dane Lopes
Chief Communications Officer
Everest Global Services, Inc.
203.388.3977
Investors: Jon Levenson
Head of Investor Relations
Everest Global Services, Inc.
908.604.3169