Net Income of $342 Million Including $260 Million of Net Operating Income

14% Growth in Gross Written Premium with

Continued Attritional Underwriting Margin Improvement

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest" or the "Company") today reported its 2021 first quarter results.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net income of $342 million equal to $8.52 per share

Net operating income of $260 million, equal to $6.49 per share

Gross written premium growth of 14% and net written premium growth of 16%

Attritional combined ratio of 87.3%, a 2.5-point improvement year over year

Underwriting income of $45 million inclusive of pre-tax net catastrophe losses of $270 million ($260 million net of reinstatement premiums)

No change to the Covid-19 Pandemic ("Pandemic") loss provision

Combined ratio of 98.1%

Operating cashflow of $904 million for the quarter

The following table summarizes the Company's net income and related financial metrics.

Net income and operating income Q1 Year to Date Q1 Year to Date All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages 2021 2021 2020 2020 Everest Re Group Net income 341.9 341.9 16.6 16.6 Net operating income (loss) 260.2 260.2 164.4 164.4 Net income per diluted common share 8.52 8.52 0.41 0.41 Net operating income per diluted common share 6.49 6.49 4.03 4.03 Net income annualized return on average equity 15.0% 15.0% 0.8% 0.8% Net operating income annualized return on average equity 11.4% 11.4% 7.6% 7.6%

Everest Re Group President CEO Juan C. Andrade commented on the Company's results:

"Firstly, our thoughts are with those impacted by the U.S. winter storms and the flooding in Australia. I am very proud of the work our claims team is doing on the ground to help those affected rebuild their lives.

Everest had a strong start to 2021 with robust growth, strong overall profitability, continued improvement in attritional underwriting margins, and excellent investment performance. Our first quarter results further illustrate the earnings power of Everest and our success in implementing our strategy to build a broadly diversified company with a relentless focus on strong operational performance and disciplined underwriting."

The following information summarizes the Company's underwriting results, on a consolidated basis and also by segment Reinsurance and Insurance, with selected commentary on results by segment.

Underwriting information Everest Re Group Q1 Year to Date Q1 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2021 2021 2020 2020 Q1 Year to Date Gross written premium 2,931.4 2,931.4 2,570.9 2,570.9 14.0% 14.0% Net written premium 2,553.9 2,553.9 2,201.5 2,201.5 16.0% 16.0% Combined ratio 98.1% 98.1% 98.6% 98.6% -0.5 pts -0.5 pts Attritional combined ratio 87.3% 87.3% 89.8% 89.8% -2.5 pts -2.5 pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses 260.0 260.0 30.0 30.0 Pre-tax net covid losses 150.0 150.0 Pre-tax net prior year reserve development (2.6) (2.6) Notes 1/ Attritional ratios exclude prior year reserve development, Covid-19 pandemic impact, catastrophe losses, and reinstatement premiums 2/Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums

Reinsurance segment

The Reinsurance segment achieved strong growth with gross written premiums up 16% for the quarter, driven by a successful January 1 renewal season. The targeted and disciplined growth was driven by rate, increased shares on profitable deals, and new opportunities in property, casualty, specialty lines, and facultative business.

The improved attritional combined ratio for the quarter included proactive underwriting actions to improve risk adjusted returns and achieve a lower loss ratio, while the acquisition expense ratio declined primarily due to changes in business mix. We continue to write a stronger, more diversified, and more profitable book.

The April renewal season was successfully completed with the Reinsurance segment capturing rate increases on Japanese and retrocessional business and pro-rata business benefitting from primary rate improvement.

Underwriting information Reinsurance segment Q1 Year to Date Q1 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2021 2021 2020 2020 Q1 Year to Date Gross written premium 2,059.0 2,059.0 1,777.8 1,777.8 15.8% 15.8% Net written premium 1,912.9 1,912.9 1,613.1 1,613.1 18.6% 18.6% Combined ratio 97.5% 97.5% 96.6% 96.6% 0.9 pts 0.9 pts Attritional combined ratio 85.5% 85.5% 87.8% 87.8% -2.3 pts -2.3 pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses 212.5 212.5 24.5 24.5 Pre-tax net covid losses 110.0 110.0 Pre-tax net prior year reserve development (1.8) (1.8) (2.6) (2.6) Notes 1/ Attritional ratios exclude prior year reserve development, Covid-19 pandemic impact, catastrophe losses, and reinstatement premiums 2/Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums

Insurance segment

The Company's Insurance segment achieved strong growth with gross written premiums, up 10% for the quarter (20% excluding worker's compensation) with notable growth in specialty casualty, property/short-tail and professional liability classes of business, offset by reductions in workers' compensation as we purposely sought growth in lines with more attractive pricing.

The improved attritional combined ratio for the quarter reflected a more profitable mix of business resulting from continued disciplined cycle management, with reductions in both the loss and expense ratios.

Continued strong rate growth in excess of trend with renewal rate increases of 16% in the quarter excluding workers compensation, and up 10% including workers compensation.

Underwriting information Insurance segment Q1 Year to Date Q1 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2021 2021 2020 2020 Q1 Year to Date Gross written premium 872.4 872.4 793.1 793.1 10.0% 10.0% Net written premium 641.0 641.0 588.4 588.4 8.9% 8.9% Combined ratio 99.9% 99.9% 103.9% 103.9% -4.0 pts -4.0 pts Attritional combined ratio 92.2% 92.2% 94.9% 94.9% -2.7 pts -2.7 pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses 47.5 47.5 5.5 5.5 Pre-tax net covid losses 40.0 40.0 Pre-tax net prior year reserve development Notes 1/ Attritional ratios exclude prior year reserve development, Covid-19 pandemic impact, catastrophe losses, and reinstatement premiums 2/Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums

Investments and Shareholders' Equity

Net investment income of $260.4 million for the quarter including alternative investment gains of $120.3 million for the quarter

Total invested assets and cash of $25.9 billion at March 31, 2021, 1.9% growth versus year end 2020

Shareholders' equity remained flat at $9.7 billion as of March 31, 2021, versus year end 2020

Book value per diluted share of $241.57 at March 31, 2021

Common share dividends declared and paid in the quarter of $1.55 per share, equal to $62.2 million

Common share repurchases of $23.5 million during the quarter, representing 97,462 shares at an average price of $241.58 per share

Equity and Book Value per Share Q1 Q1 All values in USD millions except per share amounts 2021 2020 Beginning shareholders' equity 9,726.2 9,132.9 Net income 341.9 16.6 Change in investment unrealized gains (URAD) (292.3 (248.0 Dividends to shareholders (62.2 (63.3 Purchase of treasury shares (23.5 (200.0 Other (7.2 (57.3 Ending shareholders' equity 9,682.9 8,580.9 Diluted common shares outstanding 40.1 40.0 Book value per diluted common share 241.57 214.59 Common share dividends paid last 12 months 6.20 5.90 Dividend adjusted growth in BVPS last 12 months 15.5 7.2

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market and investment income fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, pandemic, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other factors described in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda, and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.comAll issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.

A conference call discussing the second quarter results will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 29, 2021. The call will be available on the Internet through the Company's web site at everestre.com/investors.

Recipients are encouraged to visit the Company's web site to view supplemental financial information on the Company's results. The supplemental information is located at www.everestre.com in the "Investors/Financial Reports/Quarterly Reports" section of the website. The supplemental financial information may also be obtained by contacting the Company directly.

_______________________________________________

The Company generally uses after-tax operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate its performance. After-tax operating income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized capital gains (losses) and after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) as the following reconciliation displays:

Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 (unaudited) Per Diluted Per Diluted Common Common Amount Share Amount Share Net income (loss) 341,862 8.52 16,612 0.41 After-tax net realized capital gains (losses) 30,035 0.75 (172,364 (4.22 After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) 51,618 1.29 24,604 0.60 After-tax operating income (loss) 260,209 6.49 164,372 4.03 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Although net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company's insurance operations, the determination of net realized capital gains (losses) and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net realized capital gains (losses) and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period is not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company's success or failure in its basic business and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance.

--Financial Details Follow--

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 (unaudited) REVENUES: Premiums earned 2,387,865 2,036,814 Net investment income 260,413 147,800 Net realized capital gains (losses): Credit allowances on fixed maturity securities (6,977 (21,774 Other-than-temporary impairments on fixed maturity securities Other net realized capital gains (losses) 45,879 (188,814 Total net realized capital gains (losses) 38,902 (210,588 Other income (expense) 56,593 7,990 Total revenues 2,743,773 1,982,016 CLAIMS AND EXPENSES: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses 1,711,419 1,430,840 Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees 489,011 448,522 Other underwriting expenses 142,231 128,860 Corporate expenses 12,378 9,833 Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense 15,639 7,583 Total claims and expenses 2,370,678 2,025,638 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 373,095 (43,622 Income tax expense (benefit) 31,233 (60,234 NET INCOME (LOSS) 341,862 16,612 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)") on securities arising during the period (288,615 (279,398 Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income (loss) (3,666 31,399 Total URA(D) on securities arising during the period (292,281 (247,999 Foreign currency translation adjustments (9,582 (50,824 Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain) loss included in net income (loss) 2,043 920 Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period 2,043 920 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (299,820 (297,903 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 42,042 (281,291 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic 8.53 0.41 Diluted 8.52 0.41

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, December 31, (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except par value per share) 2021 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS: Fixed maturities available for sale, at market value 20,407,480 20,040,173 (amortized cost: 2021, $19,932,190; 2020, $19,225,067, credit allowances: 2021, ($8,723); 2020, ($1,745)) Equity securities, at fair value 1,400,674 1,472,236 Short-term investments (cost: 2021, $826,777; 2020, $1,135,088) 826,769 1,134,950 Other invested assets (cost: 2021, $2,173,221; 2020, $2,012,581) 2,173,221 2,012,581 Cash 1,132,660 801,651 Total investments and cash 25,940,804 25,461,591 Accrued investment income 156,330 141,304 Premiums receivable 2,789,602 2,680,562 Reinsurance receivables 2,029,734 1,994,555 Funds held by reinsureds 740,554 716,655 Deferred acquisition costs 663,560 622,053 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 441,606 412,015 Income taxes 31,738 17,253 Other assets 801,424 742,369 TOTAL ASSETS 33,595,352 32,788,357 LIABILITIES: Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 17,090,644 16,398,997 Future policy benefit reserve 37,561 37,723 Unearned premium reserve 3,704,189 3,501,359 Funds held under reinsurance treaties 13,875 15,807 Other net payable to reinsurers 402,379 294,347 Losses in course of payment 139,382 127,971 Senior notes due 6/1/2044 397,224 397,194 Senior notes due 10/1/2050 979,654 979,524 Long term notes due 5/1/2067 223,699 223,674 Borrowings from FHLB 310,000 310,000 Accrued interest on debt and borrowings 24,035 10,460 Unsettled securities payable 151,174 206,693 Other liabilities 438,654 558,432 Total liabilities 23,912,470 23,062,181 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200,000 shares authorized; (2021) 69,816 and (2020) 69,620 outstanding before treasury shares 698 696 Additional paid-in capital 2,245,737 2,245,301 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferred income tax expense (benefit) of $41,161 at 2021 and $80,451 at 2020 235,079 534,899 Treasury shares, at cost; 29,734 shares (2021) and 29,636 shares (2020) (3,645,717 (3,622,172 Retained earnings 10,847,085 10,567,452 Total shareholders' equity 9,682,882 9,726,176 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 33,595,352 32,788,357

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 (unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) 341,862 16,612 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Decrease (increase) in premiums receivable (105,460 (119,548 Decrease (increase) in funds held by reinsureds, net (25,584 (28,973 Decrease (increase) in reinsurance receivables (14,518 (130,593 Decrease (increase) in income taxes 24,908 (65,114 Decrease (increase) in prepaid reinsurance premiums (27,071 (10,572 Increase (decrease) in reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 655,054 406,257 Increase (decrease) in future policy benefit reserve (162 (915 Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums 196,631 158,744 Increase (decrease) in other net payable to reinsurers 105,390 95,555 Increase (decrease) in losses in course of payment 11,980 (1,422 Change in equity adjustments in limited partnerships (116,767 (8,512 Distribution of limited partnership income 18,125 11,108 Change in other assets and liabilities, net (149,464 (45,259 Non-cash compensation expense 11,021 9,393 Amortization of bond premium (accrual of bond discount) 17,323 8,640 Net realized capital (gains) losses (38,902 210,588 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 904,366 505,989 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called available for sale, at market value 818,352 656,070 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale, at market value 228,278 501,953 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale, at fair value Proceeds from equity securities sold, at fair value 281,313 112,841 Distributions from other invested assets 52,211 104,085 Cost of fixed maturities acquired available for sale, at market value (1,776,730 (1,359,281 Cost of equity securities acquired, at fair value (174,981 (76,513 Cost of other invested assets acquired (98,939 (152,269 Net change in short-term investments 308,585 (27,882 Net change in unsettled securities transactions (93,610 (17,185 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (455,521 (258,181 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Common shares issued during the period for share-based compensation, net of expense (10,583 (12,573 Purchase of treasury shares (23,545 (200,020 Dividends paid to shareholders (62,229 (63,277 Proceeds from revolving credit borrowings 50,000 Cost of debt repurchase (1,198 Cost of shares withheld on settlements of share-based compensation awards (12,507 (13,982 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (108,864 (241,050 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (8,972 2,832 Net increase (decrease) in cash 331,009 9,590 Cash, beginning of period 801,651 808,036 Cash, end of period 1,132,660 817,626 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Income taxes paid (recovered) 6,417 4,920 Interest paid 1,880 2,817

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428006040/en/

Contacts:

Media: Dane Lopes

Chief Communications Officer

Everest Global Services, Inc.

203.388.3977

Investors: Jon Levenson

Head of Investor Relations

Everest Global Services, Inc.

908.604.3169