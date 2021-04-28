R2G Digital: Growing and Scaling Ecommerce Stores in 2021

R2G Digital Offers a Powerful Client Acquisition System for Scaling and Growing Ecommerce Businesses Exponentially

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / David Koves, Founder and CEO of R2G Digital, is pleased to announce that his company is offering a powerful ecommerce revenue growth system that is designed to help brands grow and scale their bottom line revenue beyond 7-8 figures this year.

To learn more about R2G Digital and the services that they offer, please visit https://r2gdigital.com/.

As Koves noted, he and his team know that 2020 was a rough year for many ecommerce businesses. The COVID-19 global pandemic hit a number of companies very hard, and many had to temporarily shut their doors.

To help ecommerce business brands to get back on their feet, Koves and the R2G Digital team are offering a unique growth strategy that was developed after spending millions of dollars on both Google and Facebook. With the help of both human and AI based optimization, R2G is able to provide outstanding results across all digital channels.

One of the things that helps to set R2G Digital apart, Koves noted, is that he and his team are all industry veterans, a great mix of people with former Google employees, Certified regional ad-trainers and award winning designers. This means everyone at R2G Digital has plenty of experience in how to help ecommerce companies stand out online.

To help their clients flourish and achieve meaningful revenue growth, the team from R2G Digital offers a number of services, starting with paid advertising that includes Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Amazon Ads and Other Scalable Programmatic Media offers.

R2G Digital also offers email marketing services, which have been found to boost their clients' revenue by as much as 30 percent.

"Email marketing has three main aims: increase brand awareness, re-engage subscribers/customers, and customer retention," Koves said, adding that while ecommerce business owners may already be familiar with these three conversion-driven actions and of their importance in the success of their business, he and his team will help with specific approaches like customer journey mapping and CRM sequence planning and management.

Analytics reporting is also a key part of the way R2G Digital helps their clients to scale and grow their companies.

"We help brands merge performance analytics with marketing data to capture true marketing ROI, drive profitability, and better compete in challenging markets," Koves said.

"From the first touch to the last click, our goal is to decode customer acquisition for improved business performance."

About R2G Digital:

R2G Digital's mission is to help digital businesses break out from the old silo system and achieve meaningful revenue growth through innovative and data-driven advertising techniques. In 2020 they perfected an eCommerce strategy so powerful that it generated over $12m in sales for a single client. To learn more, please visit https://r2gdigital.com/.

