Ben F. Windham P.C.: Covington Personal Injury Lawyer, Ben Windham, Named to Super Lawyers 2021 List

COVINGTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Ben F. Windham P.C., Covington Personal Injury Attorney, was chosen by Super Lawyers® as one of their top lawyers of 2021.

Ben F. Windham, P.C. is proud to announce that Founding Partner, Ben Windham, has been selected to the 2021 Georgia Super Lawyers® list. This year marks the third consecutive year that Mr. Windham has been named to the prestigious list. Super Lawyers, a Thompson Reuters company, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

"I consider it quite an honor to be named to the esteemed Super Lawyers list for the third time," says Windham. "Our firm is dedicated to provide high-quality legal representation, and this recognition is a true reflection of our passion for our clients and for our work in the personal injury field. We are committed to achieving the best possible outcome for our clients and consider it a privilege to advocate for victims who have suffered as a result of another party's negligent actions."

Super Lawyers® selects only 5% of practicing attorneys on an annual basis using a patented multiphase selection process that includes research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. To choose their winning attorneys, Super Lawyers® evaluates candidates' verdicts and settlements, experience, bar involvement, honors and awards, pro bono and community service, and other qualifications on an annual, state-by-state basis. Their mission is to create a credible and comprehensive list of exceptional attorneys that can be used as a resource for lawyers and consumers searching for legal counsel. The yearly list results in featuring profiles of attorneys across the nation who exhibit excellence in their practice areas. To be selected to the Super Lawyers® list speaks volumes about the reputation attorneys have cultivated among their peers, as well as their professional achievements and exemplary ethical conduct.

Super Lawyers does not permit attorneys to pay to be on the list, and no purchase of any product is required for inclusion on Super Lawyers. The process is entirely objective and results in a list that the public can use with confidence to find truly exceptional lawyers in their area. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit https://www.superlawyers.com.

About Windham Law:

Lawyers at Ben F. Windham, P.C., were born and raised in Covington, Georgia and serve personal injury clients throughout Newton County and all counties in Georgia. They specialize in seeking justice for individuals who have been injured by the negligence of others and litigate against all insurance companies providing tenacious and honest representation. Their approach is hands-on and much different from the high-volume TV and billboard lawyers. Clients of Ben F. Windham, P.C. work directly with an attorney during all phases of their case. At Ben F. Windham, P.C. expect a collaborative team with an entrepreneurial mindset determined to meet and exceed their client's expectations each step of the way towards obtaining justice.

To learn more about Ben F. Windham P.C. Trial Attorneys, or for a free case evaluation please visit https://windhamlaw.com or call 833-236-9467.

