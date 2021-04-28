UDS, India's Leading Integrated Facilities Management and Business Services Company, Launches New Website

The Revamped Website Features Updated Information on How UDS and their Sanitising Services are Helping Facility Owners to Bring their Employees Back to Work On-Site

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / The founders of UDS, India's leading integrated facilities management and business services company, are pleased to announce the launch of their newly-revamped website.

To check out the updated website and learn more about the services that UDS offers their clients, please visit https://www.uds.in/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the updated website is now easier to navigate and includes more in-depth information about the services that UDS provides their valued clients.

The revamped site also features a blog filled with in-depth articles about topics that relate to the commercial cleaning industry. For example, one recent blog discusses the role smart facility management companies like UDS are playing in reopening facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to thinking about issues like testing security systems to be sure they are still working properly and to be sure the electricity is up and running, the blog notes that business owners must also be sure their buildings, which may have stood dormant for over a year, are properly sanitised.

As the spokesperson noted, the team from UDS has been at the forefront of helping facility owners to bring their employees back to work and to reopen their companies. UDS aims to deliver a comprehensive sanitising solution for all building environments, including warehouses, retail stores, manufacturing units, and owned or rented offices. They have a carefully considered customised plan that suits each facility they work with.

"As health has become the primary focus, organisations now prefer hiring professional and expert commercial cleaning services to keep their facilities sanitised," the spokesperson noted, adding that the role of facility management services is being redefined post-pandemic.

"It has become a part of the strategic plan in an organisation, and the tenure is long term. The companies are giving more importance to safety and hygiene."

As the updated website notes, UDS's disinfection and sanitising services cover all fixed and movable assets including equipment. They use approved disinfectants and PPE as per the guidelines laid by ICMR and WHO.

About UDS:

UDS is India's leading integrated facilities management and business services company. They offer services to create smart and sustainable workspaces through automated technologies. They offer commercial office cleaning and sanitising services that support the current pandemic norms to make workspaces healthy and virus free. Their services ensure technology interface and systems integration to enhance the overall productivity and facility performance. For more information, please visit https://www.uds.in/.

Address:

UPDATER SERVICES (P) LTD.

# 2/302A, UDS Salai

Off Old Mahabalipuram Road

Thoraipakkam, Chennai - 600 097 (TN)

Contact person: Mr. Aashish

Email: aashish.k@uds.in

Contact:

Mr. Aashish

aashish.k@uds.in

9384093433

SOURCE: UDS

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/643177/UDS-Indias-Leading-Integrated-Facilities-Management-and-Business-Services-Company-Launches-New-Website