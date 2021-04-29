Victory Resources Corp.: Victory Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to $2,000,000 by the issuance of units at $0.07, each unit consisting of one common share and one warrant entitling the holder to subscribe for one additional common share at $0.10 for 2 years from the date of closing. The Company reserves the right to accelerate expiry date upon 30 days notice in the event the Common Shares trade at or above $0.25 for 10 trading days, including days where no trades occur.

The Company intends to use the proceeds for general working capital, acquisitions and work programs on the Company's existing exploration properties in Nevada and British Columbia, and any additional properties the Company may acquire.

