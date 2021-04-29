Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) today held its Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") at Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3QL. At the AGM, shareholders passed resolutions to: receive the annual report and the financial statements, renew PSH's share buyback authority, re-appoint PSH's auditor, authorize the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor, permit the disapplication of shareholders' pre-emption rights for any share issuance of 10% or less, re-elect PSH's current directors with the exception of Richard Battey and Richard Wohanka, and elect Tope Lawani, Rupert Morley and Tracy Palandjian as directors of the Company. All resolutions were passed on a poll. In accordance with the tenure policy of the Board, Mr. Battey, who has served as a Director for nine years, retired at the AGM and did not offer himself up for re-election. Mr. Wohanka, who has served as a Director for three years, retired at the AGM and did not offer himself up for re-election due to other commitments.

The specifics of those resolutions can be can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting available on the Company's website: https://pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/notices-shareholders/.

The results of the proxy voting of PSH's Public Share are noted in the chart below. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for or against a resolution. PS Independent Voting Company Limited ("VoteCo") voted its Special Voting Share in favour of the resolutions. The percentages in the chart aggregate the results of voting by the Public Shares and VoteCo. VoteCo is not permitted to vote on resolutions 4 and 11 which are Specified Matters for purposes of the UK Listing Rules.

Resolution For Against Votes Withheld Resolution 1: Receive the annual report and the financial statements Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 108,872,656

100.00% 0

0.00% 735 Resolution 2: To re-appoint the Company's auditor Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 108,796,402

99.98% 75,104

0.02% 1,885 Resolution 3: To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 108,803,918

99.98% 68,248

0.02% 1,225 Resolution 4: To re-elect Nicholas Botta as a Director Ordinary Resolution of the holders of Public Shares 105,960,416

97.33% 2,909,177

2.67% 3,798 Resolution 5: To re-elect Anne Farlow as a Director Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 106,011,961

99.07% 2,857,632

0.93% 3,798 Resolution 6: To re-elect Bronwyn Curtis as a Director Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 108,598,769

99.91% 270,824

0.09% 3,798 Resolution 7: To re-elect Andrew Henton as a Director Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 108,869,208

100.00% 385

0.00% 3,798 Resolution 8: To elect Tope Lawani as a Director Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 101,742,083 97.69% 7,126,756

2.31% 4,552 Resolution 9: To elect Rupert Morley as a Director Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 108,868,329 100.00% 510

0.00% 4,552 Resolution 10: To elect Tracy Palandjian as a Director Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 108,868,413

100.00% 426

0.00% 4,552 Resolution 11: Authorising the Company to buy back shares Special Resolution of the holders of Public Shares 108,855,129

99.98% 17,527

0.02% 735 Resolution 12: Permitting the disapplication of pre-emption rights Special Resolution of all Voting Shares 108,857,660

100.00% 14,996

0.00% 735

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

PSH also confirmed today that the next quarterly dividend of $0.10 per Public Share, as previously announced, is payable as follows:

Record Date Payment Date USD Dividend

Per Share DRIP Enrollment

Deadline Currency Election

Deadline 21/5/2021 18/6/2021 $0.10 28/5/2021 21/5/2021

A proportionate quarterly dividend will be paid to the Special Voting Share, based on its net asset value.

Shareholders may automatically reinvest cash dividends into PSH Public Shares through a Dividend Reinvestment Programme ("DRIP"). Details about the DRIP are available at https://pershingsquareholdings.com/psh-dividend-information/ and through shareholders' brokers.

Dividends will be paid in US dollars unless a shareholder elects to be paid in GBP. Interested shareholders must elect GBP no later than the Currency Election Deadline. Further details about the currency election, including how to select GBP, are available at Pershing Square Holdings' website https://pershingsquareholdings.com/psh-dividend-information/.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American domiciled companies.

