Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) today held its Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") at Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3QL. At the AGM, shareholders passed resolutions to: receive the annual report and the financial statements, renew PSH's share buyback authority, re-appoint PSH's auditor, authorize the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor, permit the disapplication of shareholders' pre-emption rights for any share issuance of 10% or less, re-elect PSH's current directors with the exception of Richard Battey and Richard Wohanka, and elect Tope Lawani, Rupert Morley and Tracy Palandjian as directors of the Company. All resolutions were passed on a poll. In accordance with the tenure policy of the Board, Mr. Battey, who has served as a Director for nine years, retired at the AGM and did not offer himself up for re-election. Mr. Wohanka, who has served as a Director for three years, retired at the AGM and did not offer himself up for re-election due to other commitments.
The specifics of those resolutions can be can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting available on the Company's website: https://pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/notices-shareholders/.
The results of the proxy voting of PSH's Public Share are noted in the chart below. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for or against a resolution. PS Independent Voting Company Limited ("VoteCo") voted its Special Voting Share in favour of the resolutions. The percentages in the chart aggregate the results of voting by the Public Shares and VoteCo. VoteCo is not permitted to vote on resolutions 4 and 11 which are Specified Matters for purposes of the UK Listing Rules.
Resolution
For
Against
Votes Withheld
Resolution 1: Receive the annual report and the financial statements
Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares
108,872,656
0
735
Resolution 2: To re-appoint the Company's auditor
Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares
108,796,402
75,104
1,885
Resolution 3: To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor
Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares
108,803,918
68,248
1,225
Resolution 4: To re-elect Nicholas Botta as a Director
Ordinary Resolution of the holders of Public Shares
105,960,416
2,909,177
3,798
Resolution 5: To re-elect Anne Farlow as a Director
Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares
106,011,961
2,857,632
3,798
Resolution 6: To re-elect Bronwyn Curtis as a Director
Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares
108,598,769
270,824
3,798
Resolution 7: To re-elect Andrew Henton as a Director
Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares
108,869,208
385
3,798
Resolution 8: To elect Tope Lawani as a Director
Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares
101,742,083
97.69%
7,126,756
4,552
Resolution 9: To elect Rupert Morley as a Director
Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares
108,868,329
100.00%
510
4,552
Resolution 10: To elect Tracy Palandjian as a Director
Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares
108,868,413
426
4,552
Resolution 11: Authorising the Company to buy back shares
Special Resolution of the holders of Public Shares
108,855,129
17,527
735
Resolution 12: Permitting the disapplication of pre-emption rights
Special Resolution of all Voting Shares
108,857,660
14,996
735
A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
PSH also confirmed today that the next quarterly dividend of $0.10 per Public Share, as previously announced, is payable as follows:
Record Date
Payment Date
USD Dividend
DRIP Enrollment
Currency Election
21/5/2021
18/6/2021
$0.10
28/5/2021
21/5/2021
A proportionate quarterly dividend will be paid to the Special Voting Share, based on its net asset value.
Shareholders may automatically reinvest cash dividends into PSH Public Shares through a Dividend Reinvestment Programme ("DRIP"). Details about the DRIP are available at https://pershingsquareholdings.com/psh-dividend-information/ and through shareholders' brokers.
Dividends will be paid in US dollars unless a shareholder elects to be paid in GBP. Interested shareholders must elect GBP no later than the Currency Election Deadline. Further details about the currency election, including how to select GBP, are available at Pershing Square Holdings' website https://pershingsquareholdings.com/psh-dividend-information/.
About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American domiciled companies.
