Potent Ventures Inc. (Formerly Weekend Unlimited) Announces Commencement of Trading of Common Shares on Post-Split Basis

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Potent Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:POT)(FSE:0OS2)(OTCQB:WKULF) is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated April 23, 2021 and April 27, 2021, and the Canadian Stock Exchange (the "CSE") Bulletin dated April 27, 2021, the Company has completed its stock split on the basis of four (4) post-split common shares for every one (1) pre-split common share of the Company (the "Share Split"), and the post-Stock Split common shares of the Company have commenced trading on the CSE at market open today.

