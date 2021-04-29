Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Jetzt wird es ernst!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEU3 ISIN: CA94856V3074 Ticker-Symbol: 0OS3 
Tradegate
27.04.21
21:06 Uhr
0,220 Euro
+0,005
+2,33 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POTENT VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POTENT VENTURES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2210,24728.04.
0,2260,23828.04.
ACCESSWIRE
29.04.2021 | 02:08
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Potent Ventures Inc. (Formerly Weekend Unlimited) Announces Commencement of Trading of Common Shares on Post-Split Basis

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Potent Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:POT)(FSE:0OS2)(OTCQB:WKULF) is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated April 23, 2021 and April 27, 2021, and the Canadian Stock Exchange (the "CSE") Bulletin dated April 27, 2021, the Company has completed its stock split on the basis of four (4) post-split common shares for every one (1) pre-split common share of the Company (the "Share Split"), and the post-Stock Split common shares of the Company have commenced trading on the CSE at market open today.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director
Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656
E-mail: IR@weekendunlimited.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Potent Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/643195/Potent-Ventures-Inc-Formerly-Weekend-Unlimited-Announces-Commencement-of-Trading-of-Common-Shares-on-Post-Split-Basis

POTENT VENTURES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.