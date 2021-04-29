Company Raises FY 2022 Guidance, Share Buyback Authorization Raised to $1 Billion
Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of Fiscal Year 2021, ended March 31, 2021.
For Fiscal Year 2021:
- Sales were Logitech's highest ever at $5.25 billion, up 76 percent in US dollars and 74 percent in constant currency compared to the prior year.
- GAAP operating income grew 315 percent to $1.15 billion, compared to $276 million a year ago. GAAP earnings per share (EPS) grew 107 percent to $5.51, compared to $2.66 a year ago.
- Non-GAAP operating income grew 229 percent to $1.27 billion, compared to $387 million a year ago. Non-GAAP EPS grew 199 percent to $6.42, compared to $2.15 a year ago.
- Cash flow from operations was $1.46 billion, compared to $425 million a year ago.
For Q4 Fiscal Year 2021:
- Sales were $1.54 billion, up 117 percent in US dollars and 108 percent in constant currency compared to Q4 of the prior year.
- GAAP operating income grew 818 percent to $295 million, compared to Q4 of the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income grew 312 percent to $325 million, compared to Q4 of the prior year.
"Fiscal Year 2021 was our best year ever," said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. "It has been rewarding to see Logitech's products play an essential role enabling work, creation, connection and entertainment as our homes became schools, offices and playgrounds. Our powerful and resilient capabilities allowed us to both deliver remarkable performance in a challenging FY 2021 and, at the same time, invest in compelling plans for the future. The world has just caught a glimpse of what Logitech will become."
"We delivered excellent financial performance, including record net sales, operating profit, gross margin and cash flow," said Nate Olmstead, Logitech chief financial officer. "The trends that fueled our growth pre-pandemic work from anywhere, video everywhere, esports and the democratization of content creation all accelerated. As our market opportunities have expanded, and we have become a larger, more profitable company, we're investing in our capabilities to accelerate our innovation, reach new customers and deliver strong financial returns over the long-term."
Outlook
Logitech raised its Fiscal Year 2022 outlook for non-GAAP operating income to between $800 million and $850 million. Previously, it was expected to be between $750 million and $800 million. The outlook for sales growth in constant currency is still expected to be approximately flat, plus or minus 5 percent.
Increased Share Buyback Program and Proposed FY21 Dividend
Logitech's board of directors has approved an increased share buyback authorization up to $1 billion. This expands the Company's current $250 million, three-year share buyback authorization. To date, the Company has repurchased $165 million of shares in the current program. Following approval from the Swiss Takeover Board, the increase will give a total authorization of $835 million for repurchases over the remaining 27 months of the program through July 2023.
Logitech's board of directors has also approved a proposal for a Fiscal Year 2021 dividend, which would be approximately a 10 percent annual increase versus last year's dividend. Together with the new share buyback authorization, this demonstrates the Company's continued commitment to consistently return cash to shareholders.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency
To facilitate comparisons to Logitech's historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition, restructuring charges (credits), loss (gain) on investments, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under "Supplemental Financial Information" after the tables below. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance and trends in its business. With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for Fiscal Year 2022.
About Logitech
Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Almost 40 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, Ultimate Ears and Jaybird. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.
Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Years Ended
March 31,
March 31,
GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
1,535,925
709,248
5,252,279
2,975,851
Cost of goods sold
821,127
428,080
2,903,215
1,838,685
Amortization of intangible assets
3,529
4,292
13,329
14,785
Gross profit
711,269
276,876
2,335,735
1,122,381
Operating expenses:
Marketing and selling
273,764
141,186
770,284
533,324
Research and development
69,009
50,094
226,023
177,593
General and administrative
68,236
25,465
166,577
94,015
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
5,178
4,666
19,064
17,563
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
23,247
5,716
23,247
Restructuring charges (credits), net
74
(54
144
Total operating expenses
416,187
244,732
1,187,610
845,886
Operating income
295,082
32,144
1,148,125
276,495
Interest income
340
2,614
1,784
9,619
Other income (expense), net
(11,450
35,360
(1,789
38,212
Income before income taxes
283,972
70,118
1,148,120
324,326
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
58,225
(143,802
200,863
(125,397
Net income
225,747
213,920
947,257
449,723
Net income per share:
Basic
1.34
1.28
5.62
2.70
Diluted
1.31
1.26
5.51
2.66
Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share:
Basic
168,734
167,290
168,523
166,837
Diluted
172,954
169,981
171,775
169,381
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands) unaudited
March 31,
March 31,
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
2021
2020
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,750,327
715,566
Accounts receivable, net
612,225
394,743
Inventories
661,116
229,249
Other current assets
135,650
74,920
Total current assets
3,159,318
1,414,478
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
114,060
76,119
Goodwill
429,604
400,917
Other intangible assets, net
115,148
126,941
Other assets
324,248
345,019
Total assets
4,142,378
2,363,474
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
823,233
259,120
Accrued and other current liabilities
858,617
455,024
Total current liabilities
1,681,850
714,144
Non-current liabilities:
Income taxes payable
59,237
40,788
Other non-current liabilities
139,502
119,274
Total liabilities
1,880,589
874,206
Shareholders' equity:
Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value:
30,148
30,148
Issued shares-173,106 at March 31, 2021 and 2020
Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capitals 50,000 at March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020
Additional shares that may be issued out of authorized capital 17,311 at March 31, 2021 and 34,621 March 31, 2020
Additional paid-in capital
129,519
75,097
Shares in treasury, at cost- 4,799 and 6,210 shares at March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively
(279,541
(185,896
Retained earnings
2,490,578
1,690,579
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(108,915
(120,660
Total shareholders' equity
2,261,789
1,489,268
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
4,142,378
2,363,474
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands) unaudited
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Years Ended
March 31,
March 31,
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
225,747
213,920
947,257
449,723
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
14,742
10,739
50,752
42,893
Amortization of intangible assets
8,191
8,900
31,818
30,858
Investment impairment
2,011
2,011
Share-based compensation expense
21,305
14,569
86,019
54,870
Loss (gain) on investments
(793
(16
3,899
756
Deferred income taxes
(3,199
(160,333
34,484
(159,853
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
23,247
5,716
23,247
Gain on sale of investment in privately held companies
(39,767
(39,767
Other
(114
76
(1,784
(936
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net
275,584
131,524
(201,220
(15,768
Inventories
(188,123
75,558
(427,501
60,388
Other assets
(14,427
15,453
(67,708
18,319
Accounts payable
12,936
(179,440
553,960
(24,250
Accrued and other liabilities
176,359
(13,584
440,935
(15,480
Net cash provided by operating activities
530,219
100,846
1,458,638
425,000
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(30,026
(10,817
(76,189
(39,484
Investment in privately held companies
(590
(35
(4,115
(345
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(43,163
(43,523
(91,569
Proceeds from return of strategic investments
2,934
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
1,037
Purchases of trading investments
(1,664
(8,893
(12,336
(11,964
Proceeds from sales of trading investments
1,915
8,952
13,247
12,091
Net cash used in investing activities
(73,528
(10,793
(119,982
(130,234
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payment of cash dividends
(146,705
(124,180
Purchases of registered shares
(92,227
(35,310
(164,952
(50,437
Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights
14,101
10,701
43,810
22,241
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units
(2,607
(1,184
(32,082
(24,280
Net cash used in financing activities
(80,733
(25,793
(299,929
(176,656
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(14,374
(4,740
(3,966
(7,060
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
361,584
59,520
1,034,761
111,050
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
1,388,743
656,046
715,566
604,516
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
1,750,327
715,566
1,750,327
715,566
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands) unaudited
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Years Ended
March 31,
March 31,
NET SALES
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Net sales by product category:
Pointing Devices
177,679
135,226
31
680,907
544,519
25
Keyboards Combos
219,242
147,659
48
784,488
571,720
37
PC Webcams
144,845
40,152
261
439,865
129,193
240
Tablet Other Accessories
117,115
31,867
268
384,301
135,309
184
Gaming (1)
322,965
148,909
117
1,239,005
690,174
80
Video Collaboration
385,657
110,675
248
1,044,935
365,616
186
Mobile Speakers
29,739
21,174
40
174,895
221,791
(21
Audio Wearables
130,184
65,176
100
468,776
273,752
71
Smart Home
8,418
8,316
1
34,394
43,404
(21
Other (2)
81
94
(14
713
373
91
Total net retail sales
1,535,925
709,248
117
5,252,279
2,975,851
76
(1) Gaming includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs.
(2) Other includes products that the Company currently intends to phase out, or has already phased out, because they are no longer strategic to the Company's business.
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Years Ended
March 31,
March 31,
GAAP TO NON GAAP RECONCILIATION (A)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Gross profit GAAP
711,269
276,876
2,335,735
1,122,381
Share-based compensation expense
1,519
1,300
6,438
4,852
Amortization of intangible assets
3,529
4,292
13,329
14,785
Gross profit Non-GAAP
716,317
282,468
2,355,502
1,142,018
Gross margin GAAP
46.3
39.0
44.5
37.7
Gross margin Non-GAAP
46.6
39.8
44.8
38.4
Operating expenses GAAP
416,187
244,732
1,187,610
845,886
Less: Share-based compensation expense
19,786
13,269
79,581
50,018
Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
5,178
4,666
19,064
17,563
Less: Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
23,247
5,716
23,247
Less: Restructuring charges (credits), net
74
(54
144
Operating expenses Non-GAAP
391,223
203,476
1,083,303
754,914
% of net sales GAAP
27.1
34.5
22.6
28.4
% of net sales Non GAAP
25.5
28.7
20.6
25.4
Operating income GAAP
295,082
32,144
1,148,125
276,495
Share-based compensation expense
21,305
14,569
86,019
54,870
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
8,707
8,958
32,393
32,348
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
23,247
5,716
23,247
Restructuring charges (credits), net
74
(54
144
Operating income Non GAAP
325,094
78,992
1,272,199
387,104
% of net sales GAAP
19.2
4.5
21.9
9.3
% of net sales Non GAAP
21.2
11.1
24.2
13.0
Net income GAAP
225,747
213,920
947,257
449,723
Share-based compensation expense
21,305
14,569
86,019
54,870
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
8,707
8,958
32,393
32,348
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
23,247
5,716
23,247
Restructuring charges (credits), net
74
(54
144
Loss (gain) on investments
1,218
(39,783
5,910
(39,011
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment
(5,776
(150,048
25,788
(156,524
Net income Non GAAP
251,201
70,937
1,103,029
364,797
Net income per share:
Diluted GAAP
1.31
1.26
5.51
2.66
Diluted Non GAAP
1.45
0.42
6.42
2.15
Shares used to compute net income per share:
Diluted GAAP and Non GAAP
172,954
169,981
171,775
169,381
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
(In thousands) unaudited
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Years Ended
March 31,
March 31,
SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
2021
2020
2021
2020
Share-based Compensation Expense
Cost of goods sold
1,519
1,300
6,438
4,852
Marketing and selling
9,229
6,819
36,788
26,835
Research and development
3,831
2,629
14,179
9,273
General and administrative
6,726
3,821
28,614
13,910
Total share-based compensation expense
21,305
14,569
86,019
54,870
Income tax benefit
(3,932
(1,451
(19,472
(14,109
Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit
17,373
13,118
66,547
40,761
*Note: These preliminary results for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Annual Report on Form 10-K.
(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.
While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and previous periods, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:
Share-based compensation expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies, assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the results of other companies.
Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.
Acquisition-related costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition. We incurred expenses and credits in connection with our acquisitions which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related costs include all incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. Fair value of contingent consideration is associated with our estimates of the value of earn-outs in connection with certain acquisitions. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs and credits, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such costs are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.
Restructuring charges (credits). These expenses are associated with re-aligning our business strategies based on current economic conditions. We have undertaken several restructuring plans in recent years. In connection with our restructuring initiatives, we incurred restructuring charges related to employee terminations, facility closures and early cancellation of certain contracts. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges (credits) are not reflective of our ongoing operating results in the current period.
Loss (gain) on investments. We recognize losses (gains) related to our investments in various companies, which vary depending on the operational and financial performance of the companies in which we invest. These amounts include our losses (earnings) on equity method investments, investment impairments and losses (gains) resulting from sales or other events related to our investments. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these items, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such losses (gains) are not reflective of our ongoing operations.
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. Non-GAAP income tax adjustment primarily measures the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments excluded above and other events; the determination of which is based upon the nature of the underlying items, the mix of income and losses in jurisdictions and the relevant tax rates in which we operate.
Each of the non-GAAP financial measures described above, and used in this press release, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, investors are cautioned that there are inherent limitations associated with the use of each of these non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and many of the adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and may be reflected in the Company's financial results for the foreseeable future. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information in the reconciliation included in this press release regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, as noted above, we evaluate the non-GAAP financial measures together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial information.
Additional Supplemental Financial Information Constant Currency
In addition, Logitech presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales.
