DJ EQS-News: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

EQS-News / 29/04/2021 / 09:00 UTC+8Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-FNEW YORK, April 28, 2021 -- Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (the "Company") (HKEx: 338; SSE: 600688; NYSE: SHI) announced today that its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2020, has been posted to the Company's website at http:// www.spc-ir.com.hk/eng/report.asp. The soft copy of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F could also be downloaded through its website.The Company will deliver within a reasonable time after request a hard copy of its 2020 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to any shareholder upon request.To request a hard copy of the annual report, please write to:Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited 48 Jinyi Road, Jinshan District, Shanghai, PRC Postal Code: 200540 Attention to: the Secretariat to the Board of DirectorsSOURCE Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company LimitedRelated Links http://www.spc-ir.com.hk/eng/report.asp? End -Investor and Media Enquiries:PRChina Limited Mr. Jack Liu / Alice Yip Tel: (852) 2522 1838 / (852) 2522 1368 Email: zyliu@prchina.com.hk / ayip@prchina.com.hkFile: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F 29/04/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.comImage link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190101&application_name=news

April 28, 2021 21:00 ET (01:00 GMT)