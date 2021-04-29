Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.04.2021
WKN: A0M4Y5 ISIN: CNE1000004C8 
SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (the "Company") (HKEx:338)(SSE:600688)(NYSE:SHI) announced today that its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2020, has been posted to the Company's website at http://www.spc-ir.com.hk/eng/report.asp. The soft copy of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F could also be downloaded through its website.

The Company will deliver within a reasonable time after request a hard copy of its 2020 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to any shareholder upon request.

To request a hard copy of the annual report, please write to:

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited

48 Jinyi Road, Jinshan District, Shanghai, PRC

Postal Code: 200540

Attention to: the Secretariat to the Board of Directors

SOURCE Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited

http://www.spc-ir.com.hk/eng/report.asp

Investor and Media Enquiries:

PRChina Limited

Mr. Jack Liu / Alice Yip

Tel: (852) 2522 1838 / (852) 2522 1368

Email: zyliu@prchina.com.hk /ayip@prchina.com.hk

https://www.accesswire.com/643226/Sinopec-Shanghai-Petrochemical-Company-Limited-Files-2020-Annual-Report-on-Form-20-F

