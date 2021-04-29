Grand Canal Shoppes: Unique Cocktails and Sake Offerings Can be Found on the Tables of The X Pot

The X Pot Offers Delicious and Jaw-Dropping Drinks for All Cocktail Lovers, Wine Enthusiasts, Sake Fans and Champagne Connoisseurs

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Located at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas, The X Pot has more to offer than just delicious food. With over 30 different cocktails and sake offerings, there is a drink for everyone to enjoy.

The X Pot's drink menu is everything that a cocktail and sake lover can imagine. The restaurant's most popular drink, the Chai Tai, is brimming with Plantation Pineapple Stiggins Rum and Leverage Liqueur. Presented in a ceramic tiki mug, the cocktail is topped with mint sprig and apple blossom chips.



In addition to this, the two most popular sakes are the Nihon Sakari Sakari Junmai and the Kurosawa Nigori Sake. With a texture that is smooth and light, the aroma is fragrant.



Pete Gomez, the Director of Beverage, says "At The X Pot, there is a drink for everyone. By learning our customers' preferences and the taste they want to acquire, we match them with the perfect drink. As mixologists, we pride ourselves in serving cocktails that have a unique presentation and wonderful flavor."



The X Force, the restaurant's signature cocktail, contains Empress Gin, ginger liqueur, lemon juice, simple syrup and egg whites. This levitating and refreshing cocktail is the restaurant's take on the classic Gin Fizz.



It doesn't end there, though. The wine and champagne menu is as exhilarating as it is timeless.



Through beautiful presentations and spot-on flavors, The X Pot has more to offer than exquisite food. For more information and to try a heavenly drink, please visit https://thexpot.com

