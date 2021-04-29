Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors
Highlights Q1 2021:
› Revenue was USD 155.4 million, clearly exceeding the initial guidance of USD 145-152 million, up 22% year-on-year (YoY) and up 14% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)
› Record quarterly bookings at USD 210.9 million, up 42% YoY and up 11% QoQ
› EBITDA margin of 22.9%, clearly above the 16-20% guidance
› EBITDA was USD 35.6 million, up 105% YoY and up 58% QoQ
› EBIT was USD 17.0 million, up USD 18.5 million YoY and up USD 13.4 million QoQ
Outlook:
› Q2 2021 revenue is expected in the range of USD 154-160 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 17-21%.
› Based on projects in the pipeline, the strong demand and the backlog accumulated over the past two quarters, revenue guidance for the full year is raised to USD 610-630 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 18-21%
› The guidance is based on an average exchange rate of 1.2 USD/Euro.
Revenue breakdown per quarter:
in millions of USD
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q1 y-o-y growth
Automotive
62.5
60.5
56.7
68.3
61.6
40.8
65.4
83.5
22%
Industrial
23.3
24.4
20.1
22.1
23.9
23.9
27.3
32.4
46%
Medical
6.3
8.8
6.3
6.5
7.3
7.7
12.0
8.7
33%
Subtotal core business
92.1
93.7
83.2
96.9
92.7
72.3
104.7
124.6
29%
70.0%
71.8%
73.3%
76.4%
78.1%
75.2%
77.1%
80.1%
CCC1
39.1
36.7
30.1
29.7
25.9
23.7
30.9
30.6
3%
Others
0.3
0.0
0.1
0.3
0.2
0.1
0.3
0.3
Total revenues
131.6
130.5
113.4
126.9
118.8
96.1
135.9
155.4
22%
1 Consumer, Communications Computer
in millions of USD
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q1 y-o-y growth
CMOS
114.4
114.4
98.1
112.8
103.4
81.1
115.0
135.9
20%
MEMS
10.7
9.5
9.9
9.6
10.4
9.8
14.6
14.4
51%
Silicon carbide
6.4
6.5
5.5
4.5
5.0
5.2
6.3
6.1
35%
Total revenues
131.6
130.5
113.4
126.9
118.8
96.1
135.9
155.4
22%
Business development
In the first quarter of 2021, X-FAB achieved revenues amounting to USD 155.4 million, clearly exceeding the guided USD 145-152 million. Revenues were up 22% year-on-year and up 14% quarter-on-quarter.
Business developed positively with strong double-digit growth across all X-FAB's key end markets. Revenues of the automotive, industrial and medical businesses totaled USD 124.6 million, up 29% year-on-year and up 19% quarter-on-quarter. X-FAB's core business represented a share of 80% of the first quarter revenues.
Bookings remained at a high level throughout the first quarter setting a new quarterly record of USD 210.9 million. This is an increase of 42% year-on-year and 11% quarter-on-quarter.
Prototyping and production revenue per quarter and end market:
in millions
of USD
Revenue
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q1 y-o-y growth
Automotive
Prototyping
2.1
2.3
2.6
3.6
3.2
48%
Production
66.2
59.3
38.2
61.8
80.4
21%
Industrial
Prototyping
7.3
7.2
7.2
8.2
9.0
24%
Production
14.8
16.7
16.6
19.0
23.3
58%
Medical
Prototyping
2.0
3.3
3.4
6.9
2.2
10%
Production
4.5
4.0
4.2
5.1
6.4
44%
CCC
Prototyping
2.4
2.6
2.6
3.2
4.3
80%
Production
27.3
23.3
21.0
27.7
26.3
-4%
X-FAB's business development in the first quarter continued to be driven by the ongoing recovery after the COVID-19 related fall during the summer months of 2020 but also the introduction of new business. Automotive revenues recorded an all-time high at USD 83.5 million. The industrial business increased the strongest and was up 46% year-on-year. While X-FAB's medical business was up 33% year-on-year, it decreased by 28% on a quarter-on-quarter basis due to the exceptionally strong fourth quarter 2020.
In the first quarter, X-FAB's CCC (consumer, communications computer) business recorded a 3% increase year-on-year and slightly decreased quarter-on-quarter. While the CCC legacy business that is being produced at X-FAB France has been stable, the share of the French site's revenues based on X-FAB technologies increased to 18%.
Due to the massive demand, most of X-FAB's factories are operating at high utilization levels and production capacity has had to be tightly allocated to customers. Considering the increased order lead time (increased time for orders to go into production and cycle time for the production process of a wafer) customers have been submitting orders earlier than usual and in higher volumes. X-FAB is making every effort to ensure its customers' supply that is absolutely necessary and is working closely with customers to move business to X-FAB France, where spare capacity is available. This will also increase the share of X-FAB France's revenues based on X-FAB technologies.
The accumulated backlog will contribute positively to business growth over the coming quarters, even after the current peak in demand ends and when bookings return to normal levels.
In the first quarter, prototyping revenues came in at USD 18.9 million. This is a 35% year-on-year increase, mainly driven by industrial market projects as well as CCC development projects for the Asian region. Prototyping revenues were down 15% quarter-on-quarter due to a particularly strong fourth quarter last year related to high activities of a major medical customer preparing for volume launch.
Operations update
Throughout the first quarter and in light of exceptional demand, X-FAB's top priority was to ensure a reliable supply to its customers. With X-FAB's factories mostly running at full capacity, all activities were directed at execution excellence, while continuing to drive productivity up and increase wafer output. Additionally, X-FAB qualified further 180nm automotive technology options in X-FAB France offering an alternative to customers limited by capacity allocations at the manufacturing site in Malaysia, X-FAB Sarawak.
The measures in place to ensure the health and well-being of X-FAB's employees during the COVID-19 pandemic helped to prevent any disruptions of X-FAB's operations in the first quarter and X-FAB will continue its efforts to ensure strict compliance to the regulations going forward, ultimately contributing to the continuity of production.
In the first quarter, X-FAB's silicon carbide (SiC) activities gained momentum, as reflected by the strong increase in bookings. SiC order intake went up 47% year-on-year and 21% quarter-on-quarter. Quarterly SiC revenues came in at USD 6.1 million, up 35% year-on-year. Compared to the previous quarter, SiC revenues recorded a fall of 3%, mainly due to the impacts of a severe winter storm which hit Texas in February and caused two weeks of lost production. In the course of the first quarter, two additional customers started volume production, bringing their number up to ten out of a total of 23 SiC customers.
Capital expenditures in the first quarter amounted to USD 9.7 million, which is about the same level as in the first quarter last year. In response to the strong demand, X-FAB has kicked off new investments during the first quarter, which are expected to start having an impact in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Financial update
First quarter EBITDA was USD 35.6 million with an EBITDA margin of 22.9%, exceeding the guided 16-20%. This is mainly attributable to the persistently strong demand and the corresponding revenue increase, while X-FAB's cost-saving program initiated in 2019 and intensified in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic also had a positive impact.
The inventory of unfinished and finished goods increased by USD 1.6 million, contributing positively to first quarter profitability.
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q1 were at USD 195.8 million, a decline of 5% against the end of the previous quarter as X-FAB had not used any external funding in the first quarter.
X-FAB continued to actively increase the share of Euro-denominated sales in order to limit the impact of exchange rate fluctuations on profitability and to ensure a natural hedging of the business. In the first quarter, the share of Euro-denominated sales amounted to 33%. With approximately 40% of its costs incurred in Euro, X-FAB intends to further increase the share of Euro-denominated sales to a similar level.
The actual US-Dollar/Euro exchange rate for the first quarter of 2021 was 1.21 leading to an EBITDA margin of 22.9%. At a constant exchange rate of 1.10, as experienced in the first quarter of last year, the EBITDA margin would have been 23.9%.
Management comments outlook
Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB Group, said: "We are experiencing an unprecedented period of exceptional demand, not only driven by the recovery after the past year's demand weakness but also boosted by the launch of new products and the acquisition of new customers. It is great to see the strength of our business across all markets, but it is also a challenge to cope with the strong order intake exceeding the volumes which can be delivered in the short term. We are therefore working closely with our customers to ensure they receive the quantities required to secure their supply chains. Execution excellence is of essence and we are working on maximizing the production output across all sites. At the same time, I am very glad about the availability of our much sought after 180nm automotive high-voltage platform at X-FAB France. This offers our customers a genuine alternative and the chance to escape the tight supply out of our site in Malaysia."
X-FAB Quarterly Conference Call
X-FAB's first quarter results will be discussed in a live conference call on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 6.30 p.m. CET. The conference call will be in English. Please register in advance of the conference using the following link: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/2592869.
Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and a unique registrant ID. In the 10 minutes prior to the call, you will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.
The conference call will be available for replay from April 29, 2021, 11.30 p.m. CET until May 6, 2021, 11.30 p.m. CET. The replay number will be +44 (0) 3333009785, conference ID 2592869.
The second quarter 2021 results will be communicated on July 29, 2021.
About X-FAB
X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions by using X-FAB's modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging from 1.0 to 0.13 µm, and its special silicon carbide and MEMS long-lifetime processes. X-FAB's analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia and the U.S. X-FAB employs about 3,800 people worldwide.
For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.
Forward-looking information
This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding or based upon our management's current intentions, beliefs or expectations relating to, among other things, X-FAB's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies or developments in the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein.
Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a report that such trends or activities will continue in the future. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless legally required. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice. No re-report or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Year
ended
audited
Revenue
155,420
126,894
135,851
477,586
Revenues in USD in
67
72
66
68
Revenues in EUR in
33
28
34
32
Cost of sales
-120,419
-112,419
-116,258
-433,852
Gross Profit
35,001
14,475
19,593
43,734
Gross Profit margin in %
22.5
11.4
14.4
9.2
Research and development expenses
-8,482
-5,900
-9,559
-26,812
Selling expenses
-2,119
-2,012
-2,077
-8,005
General and administrative expenses
-8,150
-7,656
-8,065
-29,610
Rental income and expenses from investment properties
627
40
703
1,691
Other income and other expenses
155
-433
3,026
4,385
Operating profit
17,032
-1,487
3,621
-14,617
Finance income
4,283
3,499
43,016
54,187
Finance costs
-7,167
-8,435
-5,080
-22,015
Net financial result
-2,884
-4,936
37,936
32,172
Profit before tax
14,148
-6,423
41,557
17,555
Income tax
-1,374
-302
-2,486
-4,025
Profit for the period
12,775
-6,724
39,072
13,530
Operating profit (EBIT)
17,032
-1,487
3,621
-14,617
Depreciation
18,551
18,831
18,879
75,067
EBITDA
35,583
17,344
22,500
60,450
EBITDA margin in %
22.9
13.7
16.6
12.7
Earnings per share at the end of period
0.10
-0.05
0.30
0.10
Weighted average number of shares
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
EUR/USD average exchange rate
1.20628
1.10275
1.19146
1.14126
Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
in thousands of USD
Quarter ended
unaudited
Quarter ended
31 Mar 2020
unaudited
Year ended
31 Dec 2020
audited
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant, and equipment
328,469
359,864
336,848
Investment properties
8,411
8,983
8,556
Intangible assets
4,522
5,558
4,726
Non-current investments
0
0
0
Other non-current assets
58
10,943
68
Deferred tax assets
30,359
33,881
30,392
Total non-current assets
371,819
419,229
380,590
Current assets
Inventories
156,180
160,282
153,711
Trade and other receivables
66,121
63,600
54,576
Other assets
43,361
36,321
38,054
Cash and cash equivalents
195,810
166,587
205,867
Total current assets
461,471
426,791
452,208
TOTAL ASSETS
833,290
846,019
832,798
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
432,745
432,745
432,745
Share premium
348,709
348,709
348,709
Retained earnings
-107,858
-140,565
-120,603
Cumulative translation adjustment
-622
-685
-747
Treasury shares
-770
-770
-770
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
672,204
639,434
659,334
Non-controlling interests
344
371
344
Total equity
672,548
639,805
659,677
Non-current liabilities
Non-current loans and borrowings
40,842
80,658
44,413
Other non-current liabilities and provisions
4,179
7,404
4,371
Total non-current liabilities
45,021
88,062
48,784
Current liabilities
Trade payables
27,501
32,881
27,882
Current loans and borrowings
24,890
30,537
31,796
Other current liabilities and provisions
63,331
54,735
64,658
Total current liabilities
115,721
118,152
124,336
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
833,290
846,019
832,798
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Year
ended
audited
Income before taxes
14,148
-6,423
41,557
17,555
Reconciliation of net income to cash flow arising from operating activities:
21,592
26,222
-20,219
34,404
Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies
18,551
18,831
18,879
75,067
Recognized investment grants and subsidies netted with depreciation and amortization
-841
-901
-850
-3,453
Interest income and expenses (net)
-122
518
-1,601
379
Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net)
-112
-281
-2,668
-3,253
Loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of derivatives (net) and financial assets (net)
0
-420
0
-420
Other non-cash transactions (net)
4,116
8,474
-33,978
-33,915
Changes in working capital:
-20,195
-5,655
10,852
23,032
Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables
-11,293
-8,930
-3,592
362
Decrease/(increase) of other receivables prepaid expenses
-5,499
12,170
5,433
25,510
Decrease/(increase) of inventories
-2,469
-5,635
6,377
936
(Decrease)/increase of trade payables
526
-3,549
4,611
-10,970
(Decrease)/increase of other liabilities
-1,460
290
-1,978
7,194
Income taxes (paid)/received
-1,733
-628
187
-645
Cash Flow from operating activities
13,811
13,516
32,377
74,346
Cash Flow from investing activities:
Payments for property, plant, equipment intangible assets
-9,702
-9,601
-14,611
-38,460
Payments for investments
0
0
0
0
Proceeds from sale of financial assets
0
1,156
0
1,156
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired
0
0
0
0
Payments for loan investments to related parties
-91
-96
-39
-211
Proceeds from loan investments related parties
80
62
40
193
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
117
278
2,002
3,528
Interest received
471
494
459
1,864
Cash Flow used in investing activities
-9,125
-7,708
-12,149
-31,929
Continues on next page
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow con't
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Year
ended
audited
Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities:
Proceeds from loans and borrowings
0
0
8,660
17,208
Repayment of loans and borrowings
-7,619
-6,391
-6,232
-26,950
Receipts from sale leaseback arrangements
0
0
0
0
Payments of lease installments
-1,174
-1,358
-1,130
-5,331
Receipt of government grants and subsidies
0
696
0
696
Interest paid
-348
-182
-1,617
-2,244
Gross proceeds from capital increase
0
0
0
0
Direct cost related to capital increase
0
0
0
0
Payment of preference dividend
0
0
0
0
Distribution to non-controlling interests
-12
-12
0
-12
Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities
-9,153
-7,246
-318
-16,633
Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash
-5,591
-5,186
6,295
6,872
Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents
-4,466
-1,438
19,909
25,783
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
205,867
173,211
179,662
173,211
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of
the period
195,810
166,587
205,867
205,867
