Highlights Q1 2021:

› Revenue was USD 155.4 million, clearly exceeding the initial guidance of USD 145-152 million, up 22% year-on-year (YoY) and up 14% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)

› Record quarterly bookings at USD 210.9 million, up 42% YoY and up 11% QoQ

› EBITDA margin of 22.9%, clearly above the 16-20% guidance

› EBITDA was USD 35.6 million, up 105% YoY and up 58% QoQ

› EBIT was USD 17.0 million, up USD 18.5 million YoY and up USD 13.4 million QoQ

Outlook:

› Q2 2021 revenue is expected in the range of USD 154-160 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 17-21%.

› Based on projects in the pipeline, the strong demand and the backlog accumulated over the past two quarters, revenue guidance for the full year is raised to USD 610-630 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 18-21%

› The guidance is based on an average exchange rate of 1.2 USD/Euro.

Revenue breakdown per quarter:

in millions of USD Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q1 y-o-y growth Automotive 62.5 60.5 56.7 68.3 61.6 40.8 65.4 83.5 22% Industrial 23.3 24.4 20.1 22.1 23.9 23.9 27.3 32.4 46% Medical 6.3 8.8 6.3 6.5 7.3 7.7 12.0 8.7 33% Subtotal core business 92.1 93.7 83.2 96.9 92.7 72.3 104.7 124.6 29% 70.0% 71.8% 73.3% 76.4% 78.1% 75.2% 77.1% 80.1% CCC1 39.1 36.7 30.1 29.7 25.9 23.7 30.9 30.6 3% Others 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.3 0.3 Total revenues 131.6 130.5 113.4 126.9 118.8 96.1 135.9 155.4 22%

1 Consumer, Communications Computer

in millions of USD Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q1 y-o-y growth CMOS 114.4 114.4 98.1 112.8 103.4 81.1 115.0 135.9 20% MEMS 10.7 9.5 9.9 9.6 10.4 9.8 14.6 14.4 51% Silicon carbide 6.4 6.5 5.5 4.5 5.0 5.2 6.3 6.1 35% Total revenues 131.6 130.5 113.4 126.9 118.8 96.1 135.9 155.4 22%

Business development

In the first quarter of 2021, X-FAB achieved revenues amounting to USD 155.4 million, clearly exceeding the guided USD 145-152 million. Revenues were up 22% year-on-year and up 14% quarter-on-quarter.

Business developed positively with strong double-digit growth across all X-FAB's key end markets. Revenues of the automotive, industrial and medical businesses totaled USD 124.6 million, up 29% year-on-year and up 19% quarter-on-quarter. X-FAB's core business represented a share of 80% of the first quarter revenues.

Bookings remained at a high level throughout the first quarter setting a new quarterly record of USD 210.9 million. This is an increase of 42% year-on-year and 11% quarter-on-quarter.

Prototyping and production revenue per quarter and end market:

in millions of USD Revenue Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q1 y-o-y growth Automotive Prototyping 2.1 2.3 2.6 3.6 3.2 48% Production 66.2 59.3 38.2 61.8 80.4 21% Industrial Prototyping 7.3 7.2 7.2 8.2 9.0 24% Production 14.8 16.7 16.6 19.0 23.3 58% Medical Prototyping 2.0 3.3 3.4 6.9 2.2 10% Production 4.5 4.0 4.2 5.1 6.4 44% CCC Prototyping 2.4 2.6 2.6 3.2 4.3 80% Production 27.3 23.3 21.0 27.7 26.3 -4%

X-FAB's business development in the first quarter continued to be driven by the ongoing recovery after the COVID-19 related fall during the summer months of 2020 but also the introduction of new business. Automotive revenues recorded an all-time high at USD 83.5 million. The industrial business increased the strongest and was up 46% year-on-year. While X-FAB's medical business was up 33% year-on-year, it decreased by 28% on a quarter-on-quarter basis due to the exceptionally strong fourth quarter 2020.

In the first quarter, X-FAB's CCC (consumer, communications computer) business recorded a 3% increase year-on-year and slightly decreased quarter-on-quarter. While the CCC legacy business that is being produced at X-FAB France has been stable, the share of the French site's revenues based on X-FAB technologies increased to 18%.

Due to the massive demand, most of X-FAB's factories are operating at high utilization levels and production capacity has had to be tightly allocated to customers. Considering the increased order lead time (increased time for orders to go into production and cycle time for the production process of a wafer) customers have been submitting orders earlier than usual and in higher volumes. X-FAB is making every effort to ensure its customers' supply that is absolutely necessary and is working closely with customers to move business to X-FAB France, where spare capacity is available. This will also increase the share of X-FAB France's revenues based on X-FAB technologies.

The accumulated backlog will contribute positively to business growth over the coming quarters, even after the current peak in demand ends and when bookings return to normal levels.

In the first quarter, prototyping revenues came in at USD 18.9 million. This is a 35% year-on-year increase, mainly driven by industrial market projects as well as CCC development projects for the Asian region. Prototyping revenues were down 15% quarter-on-quarter due to a particularly strong fourth quarter last year related to high activities of a major medical customer preparing for volume launch.

Operations update

Throughout the first quarter and in light of exceptional demand, X-FAB's top priority was to ensure a reliable supply to its customers. With X-FAB's factories mostly running at full capacity, all activities were directed at execution excellence, while continuing to drive productivity up and increase wafer output. Additionally, X-FAB qualified further 180nm automotive technology options in X-FAB France offering an alternative to customers limited by capacity allocations at the manufacturing site in Malaysia, X-FAB Sarawak.

The measures in place to ensure the health and well-being of X-FAB's employees during the COVID-19 pandemic helped to prevent any disruptions of X-FAB's operations in the first quarter and X-FAB will continue its efforts to ensure strict compliance to the regulations going forward, ultimately contributing to the continuity of production.

In the first quarter, X-FAB's silicon carbide (SiC) activities gained momentum, as reflected by the strong increase in bookings. SiC order intake went up 47% year-on-year and 21% quarter-on-quarter. Quarterly SiC revenues came in at USD 6.1 million, up 35% year-on-year. Compared to the previous quarter, SiC revenues recorded a fall of 3%, mainly due to the impacts of a severe winter storm which hit Texas in February and caused two weeks of lost production. In the course of the first quarter, two additional customers started volume production, bringing their number up to ten out of a total of 23 SiC customers.

Capital expenditures in the first quarter amounted to USD 9.7 million, which is about the same level as in the first quarter last year. In response to the strong demand, X-FAB has kicked off new investments during the first quarter, which are expected to start having an impact in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Financial update

First quarter EBITDA was USD 35.6 million with an EBITDA margin of 22.9%, exceeding the guided 16-20%. This is mainly attributable to the persistently strong demand and the corresponding revenue increase, while X-FAB's cost-saving program initiated in 2019 and intensified in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic also had a positive impact.

The inventory of unfinished and finished goods increased by USD 1.6 million, contributing positively to first quarter profitability.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q1 were at USD 195.8 million, a decline of 5% against the end of the previous quarter as X-FAB had not used any external funding in the first quarter.

X-FAB continued to actively increase the share of Euro-denominated sales in order to limit the impact of exchange rate fluctuations on profitability and to ensure a natural hedging of the business. In the first quarter, the share of Euro-denominated sales amounted to 33%. With approximately 40% of its costs incurred in Euro, X-FAB intends to further increase the share of Euro-denominated sales to a similar level.

The actual US-Dollar/Euro exchange rate for the first quarter of 2021 was 1.21 leading to an EBITDA margin of 22.9%. At a constant exchange rate of 1.10, as experienced in the first quarter of last year, the EBITDA margin would have been 23.9%.

Management comments outlook

Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB Group, said: "We are experiencing an unprecedented period of exceptional demand, not only driven by the recovery after the past year's demand weakness but also boosted by the launch of new products and the acquisition of new customers. It is great to see the strength of our business across all markets, but it is also a challenge to cope with the strong order intake exceeding the volumes which can be delivered in the short term. We are therefore working closely with our customers to ensure they receive the quantities required to secure their supply chains. Execution excellence is of essence and we are working on maximizing the production output across all sites. At the same time, I am very glad about the availability of our much sought after 180nm automotive high-voltage platform at X-FAB France. This offers our customers a genuine alternative and the chance to escape the tight supply out of our site in Malaysia."

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

31 Mar 2021 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Mar 2020 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Dec 2020 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2020 audited Revenue 155,420 126,894 135,851 477,586 Revenues in USD in 67 72 66 68 Revenues in EUR in 33 28 34 32 Cost of sales -120,419 -112,419 -116,258 -433,852 Gross Profit 35,001 14,475 19,593 43,734 Gross Profit margin in % 22.5 11.4 14.4 9.2 Research and development expenses -8,482 -5,900 -9,559 -26,812 Selling expenses -2,119 -2,012 -2,077 -8,005 General and administrative expenses -8,150 -7,656 -8,065 -29,610 Rental income and expenses from investment properties 627 40 703 1,691 Other income and other expenses 155 -433 3,026 4,385 Operating profit 17,032 -1,487 3,621 -14,617 Finance income 4,283 3,499 43,016 54,187 Finance costs -7,167 -8,435 -5,080 -22,015 Net financial result -2,884 -4,936 37,936 32,172 Profit before tax 14,148 -6,423 41,557 17,555 Income tax -1,374 -302 -2,486 -4,025 Profit for the period 12,775 -6,724 39,072 13,530 Operating profit (EBIT) 17,032 -1,487 3,621 -14,617 Depreciation 18,551 18,831 18,879 75,067 EBITDA 35,583 17,344 22,500 60,450 EBITDA margin in % 22.9 13.7 16.6 12.7 Earnings per share at the end of period 0.10 -0.05 0.30 0.10 Weighted average number of shares 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 EUR/USD average exchange rate 1.20628 1.10275 1.19146 1.14126

Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

31 Mar 2021 unaudited Quarter ended 31 Mar 2020 unaudited Year ended 31 Dec 2020 audited ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant, and equipment 328,469 359,864 336,848 Investment properties 8,411 8,983 8,556 Intangible assets 4,522 5,558 4,726 Non-current investments 0 0 0 Other non-current assets 58 10,943 68 Deferred tax assets 30,359 33,881 30,392 Total non-current assets 371,819 419,229 380,590 Current assets Inventories 156,180 160,282 153,711 Trade and other receivables 66,121 63,600 54,576 Other assets 43,361 36,321 38,054 Cash and cash equivalents 195,810 166,587 205,867 Total current assets 461,471 426,791 452,208 TOTAL ASSETS 833,290 846,019 832,798 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 432,745 432,745 432,745 Share premium 348,709 348,709 348,709 Retained earnings -107,858 -140,565 -120,603 Cumulative translation adjustment -622 -685 -747 Treasury shares -770 -770 -770 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 672,204 639,434 659,334 Non-controlling interests 344 371 344 Total equity 672,548 639,805 659,677 Non-current liabilities Non-current loans and borrowings 40,842 80,658 44,413 Other non-current liabilities and provisions 4,179 7,404 4,371 Total non-current liabilities 45,021 88,062 48,784 Current liabilities Trade payables 27,501 32,881 27,882 Current loans and borrowings 24,890 30,537 31,796 Other current liabilities and provisions 63,331 54,735 64,658 Total current liabilities 115,721 118,152 124,336 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 833,290 846,019 832,798

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

31 Mar 2021 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Mar 2020 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Dec 2020 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2020 audited Income before taxes 14,148 -6,423 41,557 17,555 Reconciliation of net income to cash flow arising from operating activities: 21,592 26,222 -20,219 34,404 Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies 18,551 18,831 18,879 75,067 Recognized investment grants and subsidies netted with depreciation and amortization -841 -901 -850 -3,453 Interest income and expenses (net) -122 518 -1,601 379 Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net) -112 -281 -2,668 -3,253 Loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of derivatives (net) and financial assets (net) 0 -420 0 -420 Other non-cash transactions (net) 4,116 8,474 -33,978 -33,915 Changes in working capital: -20,195 -5,655 10,852 23,032 Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables -11,293 -8,930 -3,592 362 Decrease/(increase) of other receivables prepaid expenses -5,499 12,170 5,433 25,510 Decrease/(increase) of inventories -2,469 -5,635 6,377 936 (Decrease)/increase of trade payables 526 -3,549 4,611 -10,970 (Decrease)/increase of other liabilities -1,460 290 -1,978 7,194 Income taxes (paid)/received -1,733 -628 187 -645 Cash Flow from operating activities 13,811 13,516 32,377 74,346 Cash Flow from investing activities: Payments for property, plant, equipment intangible assets -9,702 -9,601 -14,611 -38,460 Payments for investments 0 0 0 0 Proceeds from sale of financial assets 0 1,156 0 1,156 Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired 0 0 0 0 Payments for loan investments to related parties -91 -96 -39 -211 Proceeds from loan investments related parties 80 62 40 193 Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 117 278 2,002 3,528 Interest received 471 494 459 1,864 Cash Flow used in investing activities -9,125 -7,708 -12,149 -31,929

Continues on next page

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow con't

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

31 Mar 2021 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Mar 2020 unaudited Quarter ended

31 Dec 2020 unaudited Year ended

31 Dec 2020 audited Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities: Proceeds from loans and borrowings 0 0 8,660 17,208 Repayment of loans and borrowings -7,619 -6,391 -6,232 -26,950 Receipts from sale leaseback arrangements 0 0 0 0 Payments of lease installments -1,174 -1,358 -1,130 -5,331 Receipt of government grants and subsidies 0 696 0 696 Interest paid -348 -182 -1,617 -2,244 Gross proceeds from capital increase 0 0 0 0 Direct cost related to capital increase 0 0 0 0 Payment of preference dividend 0 0 0 0 Distribution to non-controlling interests -12 -12 0 -12 Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities -9,153 -7,246 -318 -16,633 Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash -5,591 -5,186 6,295 6,872 Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents -4,466 -1,438 19,909 25,783 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 205,867 173,211 179,662 173,211 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 195,810 166,587 205,867 205,867

