PolyPeptide Group legt IPO-Angebotspreis bei CHF 64.00 pro Aktie fest und beginnt Handel an der Schweizer Börse



29.04.2021





PolyPeptide Group legt IPO-Angebotspreis bei CHF 64.00 pro Aktie fest und beginnt Handel an der Schweizer Börse

Zug, 29. April 2021 - PolyPeptide Group AG («PolyPeptide» oder «die Gruppe»), ein weltweit führender Entwickler und Hersteller von Peptiden, hat das Bookbuilding-Verfahren ihres Börsengangs (IPO) erfolgreich abgeschlossen und den Angebotspreis bei CHF 64.00 pro Aktie festgelegt. Die Kotierung der Aktien und der Beginn des Handels an der Schweizer Börse (SIX) unter dem Tickersymbol «PPGN» erfolgen heute.

- Der IPO-Angebotspreis von PolyPeptide wurde bei CHF 64.00 pro Aktie festgelegt, was eine Marktkapitalisierung von CHF 2'120 Millionen impliziert.

- Das Angebot war mit einer starken Nachfrage von Schweizer und internationalen Investoren mehrfach überzeichnet.

- Der Streubesitz (Free Float) beträgt rund 35% vor einer allfälligen Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption und 40% im Falle einer vollständigen Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption.

- Die Aktien von PolyPeptide (SIX: PPGN) werden heute kotiert und ab heute an der SIX gehandelt.

Peter Wilden, Präsident des Verwaltungsrates von PolyPeptide: «Mit einer fokussierten Strategie seit den Anfängen im Jahr 1952 hat sich PolyPeptide zu einem führenden Anbieter entwickelt. Heute stellt das Unternehmen rund die Hälfte aller derzeit zugelassenen Peptidwirkstoffe her. Die Kotierung an der SIX ist ein wichtiger Meilenstein in der Geschichte unseres Unternehmens, soll aber auch als starkes Zeichen unserer Ambition gesehen werden, Innovation zum Nutzen von Patienten auf der ganzen Welt voranzutreiben. Mein Dank gilt dem PolyPeptide-Team und allen, die dazu beigetragen haben, dies zu erreichen.»

Im Rahmen des Börsengangs haben die Syndikatsbanken erfolgreich 3'125'000 neue Aktien sowie 8'396'740 bestehende Aktien, die vom Alleinaktionär der Gruppe, Draupnir Holding B.V., angeboten wurden, jeweils zu einem Angebotspreis von CHF 64.00 pro Aktie platziert. Zudem hat der verkaufende Aktionär eine Mehrzuteilungsoption von bis zu 1'728'261 bestehenden Aktien gewährt, die zum Angebotspreis innerhalb von 30 Kalendertagen nach dem ersten Handelstag ganz oder teilweise ausgeübt werden kann, was ein Platzierungsvolumen von insgesamt bis zu CHF 848 Millionen impliziert.

Basierend auf dem Angebotspreis beläuft sich die implizite Marktkapitalisierung von PolyPeptide auf CHF 2'120 Millionen. Der Streubesitz beträgt vor einer allfälligen Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption rund 35%. Unter der Annahme einer vollständigen Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption wird der Streubesitz 40% betragen, und Draupnir Holding B.V. wird einen Anteil von 60% am Unternehmen behalten.

Wie beabsichtigt, erzielte PolyPeptide durch den Verkauf der neuen Aktien im Rahmen des Angebots einen Bruttoerlös von CHF 200 Millionen; dieser soll dazu verwendet werden, die laufenden Investitionsausgaben zu beschleunigen, die Expansion der Gruppe in verwandte Geschäftsbereiche voranzutreiben und längerfristig allenfalls weitere organische und nicht-organische Wachstumsmöglichkeiten zu verfolgen.

Raymond De Vré, Chief Executive Officer von PolyPeptide: «Der erfolgreiche Börsengang ist eine Anerkennung der ausserordentlichen Erfolgsbilanz von PolyPeptide und dessen Team, das sich stets dafür einsetzt, auch die höchsten Kundenerwartungen zu erfüllen. Für die Zukunft wollen wir nun auch den Erwartungen unserer Investoren gerecht werden und ihr Vertrauen verdienen, und wir freuen uns auf die weiteren Kontakte mit den Marktteilnehmern.»

Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley und BofA Securities fungieren als Joint Global Coordinators und Joint Bookrunners für den Börsengang. Berenberg, Danske Bank und Zürcher Kantonalbank fungieren als Joint Bookrunners. Rothschild & Co. ist unabhängiger Finanzberater von PolyPeptide Group und Draupnir Holding B.V.

Wichtige IPO-Informationen und indikativer IPO-Zeitplan

Eckdaten Börsenkotierung Schweizer Börse SIX (International Reporting Standard) Ticker PPGN Valorennummer 111 076 085 ISIN CH1110760852 Nennwert CHF 0.01 pro Namenaktie Angebotspreis CHF 64.00 pro Aktie Basisangebot 3'125'000 neue Aktien

8'396'740 bestehende Aktien Mehrzuteilungsoption («Greenshoe») Bis zu 1'728'261 bestehende Aktien (15% des Basisangebots) Anzahl ausstehende Aktien 33'125'001 Aktien Indikativer IPO-Zeitplan Kotierung und erster Handelstag 29. April 2021 Einbuchung/Lieferung der angebotenen Aktien gegen Bezahlung des Angebotspreises 3. Mai 2021 Letzter Tag zur Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption 28. Mai 2021

Kontakt

PolyPeptide Group

Michael Stäheli, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

michael.staeheli@polypeptide.com

+41 41 723 20 34



Lemongrass Communications

karin.rhomberg@lemongrass.agency, andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency

+41 44 202 52 00



Über PolyPeptide Group

PolyPeptide ist ein Auftragsentwickler und -Hersteller (CDMO) im Bereich proprietärer und generischer Peptide in GMP-Qualität, die von Pharma- und Biotech-Unternehmen in zugelassenen pharmazeutischen Produkten, Medikamenten in der klinischen Entwicklung sowie in Generika eingesetzt werden. Das Unternehmen, dessen Anfänge ins Jahr 1952 zurückreichen, stellt heute rund die Hälfte aller derzeit zugelassenen Peptidwirkstoffe her und verfügt über eine globale Präsenz mit sechs GMP-zertifizierten Produktionsanlagen in Europa, den USA und Indien. Als multinationales Unternehmen mit über 900 Mitarbeitenden vereint PolyPeptide umfassendes Wissen und Erfahrung. PolyPeptide ist organisch und durch selektive Akquisitionen bestehender Expertise gewachsen und ist heute ein führendes Unternehmen in der ausgelagerten Peptidherstellung. Die Aktien von PolyPeptide (SIX: PPGN) sind an der Schweizer Börse kotiert. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter polypeptide.com.



PolyPeptide Group AG, Dammstrasse 19, 6300 Zug, Schweiz



This publication includes industry and market information based on the PolyPeptide Group's analysis of multiple internal and third party sources, including information extracted from market research, governmental and other publicly available information, independent industry publications and information and reports prepared by consulting firms (which has been produced based on publications comprising industry data, forecasts, market and customer surveys, analyst reports, other consultant strategy reports and other information made available to it by third party data providers, industry associations, competitors, published accounts, interviews with key market participants/primary interviews and virtual field visits it conducted with industry experts and participants, secondary market research and internal financial and operational information supplied by, or on behalf of, the Group). Readers should be aware that market data and statistics are inherently predictive and speculative and are not necessarily reflective of actual or future market conditions. Such statistics are based on market research, which itself is based on sampling and subjective judgments by both the researchers and the respondents. In addition, the value of comparisons of statistics of different markets is limited by many factors, including that (i) the underlying information is gathered by different methods with varying levels of access and information available in different markets and (ii) different assumptions are applied in compiling the data. Market studies are frequently based on information and assumptions that may not be exact or appropriate and their methodology is by nature forward-looking and speculative.