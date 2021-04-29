Lonza and Moderna Enter New Agreement to Double Drug Substance Production for COVID-19 Vaccine in Visp

New agreement for three further production lines at Lonza's site in Visp, Switzerland

Additional production lines will come online sequentially

All three are expected to be operational in the earlier part of 2022

Quote from Pierre-Alain Ruffieux, CEO, Lonza:

"Since we began working with Moderna in May 2020, its mRNA vaccine has proved to be pivotal in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. We have commenced and ramped up operations in our four existing production lines at an unprecedented rate and scale. Our new agreement with Moderna will double our drug substance manufacturing capacity in Visp (CH), at this time of urgent global demand. We are proud of our work with Moderna, and we are looking forward to expanding the partnership in the coming months."

Basel, Switzerland, 29 April 2021 - Lonza today announced the expansion of its collaboration with Moderna, a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, to manufacture the drug substance for the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna.

The expanded collaboration provides for the installation of three additional drug substance manufacturing lines at Lonza's Visp (CH) site. This will double the existing drug substance production for COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna at the site.

In May 2020, Lonza and Moderna announced a 10-year strategic collaboration agreement to enable the manufacture of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine and additional Moderna products in the future. Since then, Lonza has installed three production lines at its Visp (CH) site and one further production line in Portsmouth (US). Production in Visp (CH) commenced within eight months of the initial agreement.

It is anticipated that the new manufacturing lines will each have a production capacity equivalent to the existing lines and are expected to be operational in the earlier part of 2022. The additional production lines will be constructed in Lonza's Ibex Solutions facility, alongside the existing COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna production lines.

Recruitment for the additional production lines has already commenced as part of wider recruitment efforts to support expansion plans in Lonza Visp, including the recently announced construction of a new small molecule manufacturing complex. Lonza is seeking to attract specialists from the international market, as well as from within Switzerland. The company has taken learnings from its previous ramp-up of Moderna drug substance production lines in Visp, and is confident that it can accelerate the operationalization of the new facilities.

Lonza's recruitment activities in Visp support a wider program to attract top talent as the global business works to operationalize a series of new Capex investments. In March 2021, Lonza recorded its highest ever global intake of new employees. This reflects the company's continuing commitment to deliver for its customers, as part of its mission to enable a healthier world.

About Lonza

Lonza is the preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets. We work to prevent illness and enable a healthier world by supporting our customers to deliver new and innovative medicines that help treat a wide range of diseases. We achieve this by combining technological insight with world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise and process excellence. These enable our customers to commercialize their discoveries and innovations in the healthcare sector.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today Lonza operates across five continents. With approximately 14,000 full-time employees, we are built from high-performing teams and of individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 4.5 billion in 2020 with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.4 billion. Find out more at www.lonza.com.

Follow @Lonza on LinkedIn

Follow @LonzaGroup on Twitter

Lonza Contact Details

Victoria Morgan

Head of External Communications Lonza Group Ltd Tel +41 61 316 2283 victoria.morgan@lonza.com Dirk Oehlers

Investor Relations Lonza Group Ltd Tel +41 61 316 8540 dirk.oehlers@lonza.com

Additional Information and Disclaimer

Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST's continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual.

Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release.