Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) ("Ontex") discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On April 22, 2021, Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, and its affiliated entities, notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 16,454,453 shares in Ontex and has so crossed above the threshold of 15.00% of voting securities in Ontex on April 20, 2021 to 19.98%.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notification that it has received.

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of the control of an undertaking that holds a participating interest in an issuer.

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) Gérald Frère Ségolène Gallienne Stichting Administratiekantoor Frère-Bourgeois Verlengde Poolseweg 16 Breda 4818 CL Netherlands The Desmarais Family Residuary Trust Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A. Avenue Marnix 24, 1000 Brussels

Date of Notification: April 22, 2021

Date Threshold Crossed: April 20, 2021

Threshold Crossed: 15.00%

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

Notification of April 22, 2021:

(A) Voting rights Previous

notification After the transaction voting

rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to

securities Not linked

to securities Linked to

securities Not linked

to securities Gérald Frère 0 0 0.00% Ségolène Gallienne 0 0 0.00% Stichting Administratiekantoor Frère-Bourgeois 0 0 0.00% The Desmarais Family Residuary Trust 0 0 0.00% Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A. 16,339,053 16,339,053 19.84% FINPAR II S.A. 115,400 115,400 0.14% Total 16,454,453 16,454,453 0 19.98% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of

financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise

period or

date of voting rights

that may be

acquired if

the instrument

is exercised of voting rights Settlement TOTAL

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 16,454,453 19.98%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

See attached organization chart.

Additional information

This notification is part of a reorganization of the shareholding within the Frère-Bourgeois group (the "Group") following which Ségolène Gallienne Stichting Administratiekantoor Peupleraie has acquired exclusive control over the participation of the Group in Parjointco S.A., a joint holding vehicle of the Power group (via The Desmarais Family Residuary Trust) and the Group, which holds its stake in GBL through its 100% Swiss subsidiary Pargesa S.A. (formerly known as Parjointco Switzerland S.A.). This reorganization aims to give more decision-making and financial autonomy to each family branch, respectively over GBL (Ségolène Gallienne Stichting Administratiekantoor Peupleraie) and over the other assets of the Group (Gérald Frère Stichting Administratiekantoor Bierlaire), while retaining a joint family shareholding and thus ensuring the sustainability of the Group. The concerted action on GBL by the groups Power and Frère, previously notified, remains.

