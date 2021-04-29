Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007
Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) ("Ontex") discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.
On April 22, 2021, Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, and its affiliated entities, notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 16,454,453 shares in Ontex and has so crossed above the threshold of 15.00% of voting securities in Ontex on April 20, 2021 to 19.98%.
According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notification that it has received.
Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of the control of an undertaking that holds a participating interest in an issuer.
Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement
Name
Address (for legal entities)
Gérald Frère
Ségolène Gallienne
Stichting Administratiekantoor Frère-Bourgeois
Verlengde Poolseweg 16 Breda 4818 CL Netherlands
The Desmarais Family Residuary Trust
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A.
Avenue Marnix 24, 1000 Brussels
Date of Notification: April 22, 2021
Date Threshold Crossed: April 20, 2021
Threshold Crossed: 15.00%
Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares
Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:
Notification of April 22, 2021:
(A) Voting rights
Previous
After the transaction
voting
voting rights
of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to
Not linked
Linked to
Not linked
Gérald Frère
0
0
0.00%
Ségolène Gallienne
0
0
0.00%
Stichting Administratiekantoor Frère-Bourgeois
0
0
0.00%
The Desmarais Family Residuary Trust
0
0
0.00%
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A.
16,339,053
16,339,053
19.84%
FINPAR II S.A.
115,400
115,400
0.14%
Total
16,454,453
16,454,453
0
19.98%
0.00%
(B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent financial instruments
Type of
Expiration
Exercise
of voting rights
of voting rights
Settlement
TOTAL
voting rights
of voting rights
TOTAL (A B)
16,454,453
19.98%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
See attached organization chart.
Additional information
This notification is part of a reorganization of the shareholding within the Frère-Bourgeois group (the "Group") following which Ségolène Gallienne Stichting Administratiekantoor Peupleraie has acquired exclusive control over the participation of the Group in Parjointco S.A., a joint holding vehicle of the Power group (via The Desmarais Family Residuary Trust) and the Group, which holds its stake in GBL through its 100% Swiss subsidiary Pargesa S.A. (formerly known as Parjointco Switzerland S.A.). This reorganization aims to give more decision-making and financial autonomy to each family branch, respectively over GBL (Ségolène Gallienne Stichting Administratiekantoor Peupleraie) and over the other assets of the Group (Gérald Frère Stichting Administratiekantoor Bierlaire), while retaining a joint family shareholding and thus ensuring the sustainability of the Group. The concerted action on GBL by the groups Power and Frère, previously notified, remains.
Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com
This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room
