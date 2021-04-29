Twenty large-scale renewable energy infrastructure projects are under construction in New York state, paving the way for it to meet its goal of sourcing 70% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.From pv magazine USA New York state has launched its fifth annual solicitation for large-scale renewable projects to accelerate the rapid pace of clean energy development and combat climate change, in the state's largest land-based procurement to date. The solicitation calls for approximately 4.5 million MWh of renewable electricity per year. Eligible projects include any installation that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...