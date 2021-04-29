The "graphene revolution" is almost here. Australian scientists specializing in aluminum-ion batteries are now working with Brisbane-based Graphene Manufacturing Group to commercialize a technology that could transform energy storage.From pv magazine Australia Researchers from the University of Queensland and Brisbane-based Graphene Manufacturing Group (GMG) are teaming up to develop faster-charging, more sustainable battery prototypes with lifespans three times the length of current lithium-ion batteries. GMG, which was recently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, has reached a research ...

