WALLIX: WALLIX STRENGTHENS ITS POSITION IN THE INDUSTRIAL SECTOR WITH THE RECRUITMENT OF YOANN DELOMIER, SPECIALIST IN INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES (OT)

WALLIX maintains its leadership in the industrial market, in all sectors (aerospace, automotive, health, retail, etc.), thanks to a customized offer that guarantees the security of increasingly connected industrial environments (OT).

WALLIX develops its strategic alliances with industrial engineering specialists who share the idea that the transition to Industry 4.0 must include cybersecurity, by offering WALLIX Inside "by design" in their solutions.

Yoann Delomier, a specialist in cybersecurity applied to industrial production environments, joins the WALLIX Channel team as OT Business Developer to expand the network of partners specializing in OT, multiplying alliances, and supporting existing partners on cybersecurity issues in OT.



Paris, April 29th 2021 - WALLIX, (Euronext ALLIX) a European publisher of cybersecurity software and expert in Identity and Access Security solutions, recruits Yoann Delomier as OT Business Developer who joins the team of Kristine Kirchner, recently appointed VP Channel EMEA managing the WALLIX distribution network through the Business Partner Program. Yoann Delomier has been working in cybersecurity for more than 10 years and, for the last 4 years, has specialized in cybersecurity applied to industrial production environments. Before joining WALLIX, he spent most of his career at AXIANS, the VINCI Energies brand dedicated to ICT (Information and Communication Technologies) solutions. Yoann Delomier's recruitment echoes the announcement in February of the acceleration of the development of WALLIX's Business Partner Program in key sectors such as industry and healthcare, through partners specialized in industrial technologies (OT).



OT & Cybersecurity: The Challenges

With the digital transformation of industry that began in the 1970s, industrial technologies (machines connected to a local network) called "OT" ("Operational Technology") appeared. Today, with the advent of information technology, the local industrial network is now connected to the Internet and industrial machines are equipped with technologies that allow them to transmit data about their operations. This is Industry 4.0, characterized by the appearance of the industrial Internet. The challenge is to capitalize on this data to optimize activity and energy efficiency, while securing access to it in order to guarantee business continuity, regulatory compliance, and resilience to cyber-attacks. Data is highly coveted by hackers, and industry is not spared. The manufacturing industry is particularly hard hit: in 2020, it became the second most preferred target for attackers, up from eighth place in 2019. A cyber-attack can bring an entire factory to a halt, with catastrophic consequences for people and the environment.

WALLIX supports industrial companies in all sectors with a tailor-made "business transformation" offer, adapted to their needs: securing remote maintenance of heterogeneous industrial equipment, remote access, access to critical resources (PLCs), application passwords, supply chain, etc. Among its customers WALLIX counts leaders in the aerospace, automotive, healthcare, retail, and public sectors, including water management, etc.

Thanks to its expertise in the industrial sector, WALLIX is a partner and active member of GIMELEC, a group of 200 companies in the electronics sector, generating 15 billion euros in turnover, and of GEPPIA, a group of 150 industrialists who achieve a cumulative turnover of 1.8 billion euros with their end customers. WALLIX's role within these groups is to raise the industry's level of maturity in cybersecurity and to support standardization.



The Mission of Yoann Delomier, OT Business Developer at WALLIX

The arrival of Yoann Delomier will allow WALLIX to accelerate its development in the industrial sector. Yoann Delomier will multiply strategic alliances with partners specialized in industrial engineering. One such partner, Fives, shares with WALLIX the idea that the transition to Industry 4.0 must include cybersecurity at its core. Thanks to a technological alliance, Fives now offers its Fives CortX Gateway embedding WALLIX Inside (all WALLIX access and identity security technologies available "by design").

Yoann Delomier will also develop the network of specialized OT partners (distributors, resellers, integrators) in Europe and abroad, to integrate them into the WALLIX Business Partner Program, like Schneider Electric and AXIANS. He will rely on a strong local presence, the result of the Business Partner Program's development strategy in each region, responding to the specificities of each market (regulations, business sectors, etc.).

Finally, Yoann Delomier will support the partners of the Business Partner Program by proposing a structured and differentiating WALLIX offer, meeting the new challenges of these industrial environments in terms of data protection and regulatory compliance. He will also approach influencers (such as research firms) to support them on these issues.



"The cybersecurity challenges in OT have never been higher than today. I am delighted to join a company that is helping to secure Industry 4.0 by relying on a strong network of partners who have the will and skills to do so. I am particularly proud to participate in the development of alliances with industrial engineering specialist partners like Fives who, like WALLIX, assert their digital responsibility by considering that cybersecurity must be integrated "by design" in any digital tool. " explains Yoann Delomier, OT Business Developer at WALLIX.

"The arrival of Yoann Delomier reflects WALLIX's desire to strengthen its position in the OT sector, both in Europe and in the rest of the world. His cybersecurity expertise applied to industrial technologies is a real added value for us and will allow us to closly address the needs of the industrial sector by offering solutions guaranteeing the continuity of activity, regulatory compliance, and resilience to the cyber-attacks. " concludes Kristine Kirchner, VP EMEA Channel at WALLIX.





ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX is the European specialist in Identity and Access Security Solutions. WALLIX's unified solutions portfolio enables companies to respond to today's data protection challenges. WALLIX solutions guarantee detection of and resilience to cyberattacks, which enables business continuity. The solutions also ensure compliance with regulatory requirements regarding access to IT infrastructures and critical data. The portfolio of unified solutions is distributed through a network of more than 180 resellers and integrators worldwide. Listed on the Euronext (ALLIX), WALLIX supports more than 1,200 organizations in securing their digital transformation. WALLIX is a founding member of the HEXATRUST group and has been included in the Futur40, the first ranking of growth companies on the stock exchange published by Forbes France, and is part of the Tech 40 index.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com



