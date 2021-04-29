Interim report January-March 2021

STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Revenue amounted to €317.2m (€238.8m), an increase of 32.8% with an organic growth of 39.7%.

Operating profit (EBIT) was €41.6m (€6.4m), representing an operating margin of 13.1% (2.7%).

Net profit amounted to €26.3m (€-2.5m), which represents a net profit margin of 8.3% (-1.0%).

EBITDA was €65.5m (€29.0m), an increase of 125.6%. EBITDA margin was 20.6% (12.2%).

EBITDAaL amounted to €52.9m (€16.8m), corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 16.7% (7.0%).

Net cash flow from operating activities was €57.7m (€36.6m).

Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.174

(€-0.006).

(€-0.006). Covid-19-pandemic had a net positive impact on operating performance.

REVENUE AND EARNINGS

€ millions (€m) Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Growth FY 2020 Revenue 317.2 238.8 33% 997.8 Operating profit (EBIT) 41.6 6.4 550% 61.3 Operating profit margin 13.1% 2.7%

6.1% Net profit 26.3 -2.5 1,152% 27.3 Net profit margin 8.3% -1.0%

2.7% Basic/diluted earnings per share, € 0.174 -0.006 3,000% 0.182









EBITDA 65.5 29.0 126% 157.5 EBITDA margin 20.6% 12.2%

15.8% EBITDAaL 52.9 16.8 215% 108.5 EBITDAaL margin 16.7% 7.0%

10.9% EBITA 44.1 8.9 396% 76.9 EBITA margin 13.9% 3.7%

7.7%

Definition and reconciliation of alternative performance measures are available at www.medicover.com/financial-information.

This report has not been subject to review by the Company's auditor.

This is information that Medicover AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out below at 7.45 (CEST) on 29 April 2021. This interim report and other information about Medicover is available at www.medicover.com.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Bjellquist, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46 70 303 32 72

E-mail: hanna.bjellquist@medicover.com

Conference call: A conference call for analysts and investors will be held today at 09.30 CEST. To listen in please register here. To ask questions please dial in and use code: 8975934

SE: 08-566 184 67

DE: +49 (0) 305 200 2085

UK: +44 (0) 2071 928 338

US: +1 646 741 3167

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities, laboratories and blood-drawing points and the largest markets are Poland and Germany. In 2020, Medicover had revenue of EUR 998 million and more than 32,000 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medicover/r/interim-report-january-march-2021,c3336192

The following files are available for download: