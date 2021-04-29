Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Da kommt etwas Großes auf uns zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.04.2021 | 08:16
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Interim report January-March 2021

STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Revenue amounted to €317.2m (€238.8m), an increase of 32.8% with an organic growth of 39.7%.
  • Operating profit (EBIT) was €41.6m (€6.4m), representing an operating margin of 13.1% (2.7%).
  • Net profit amounted to €26.3m (€-2.5m), which represents a net profit margin of 8.3% (-1.0%).
  • EBITDA was €65.5m (€29.0m), an increase of 125.6%. EBITDA margin was 20.6% (12.2%).
  • EBITDAaL amounted to €52.9m (€16.8m), corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 16.7% (7.0%).
  • Net cash flow from operating activities was €57.7m (€36.6m).
  • Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.174
    (€-0.006).
  • Covid-19-pandemic had a net positive impact on operating performance.

REVENUE AND EARNINGS

€ millions (€m)

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

Growth

FY 2020

Revenue

317.2

238.8

33%

997.8

Operating profit (EBIT)

41.6

6.4

550%

61.3

Operating profit margin

13.1%

2.7%


6.1%

Net profit

26.3

-2.5

1,152%

27.3

Net profit margin

8.3%

-1.0%


2.7%

Basic/diluted earnings per share, €

0.174

-0.006

3,000%

0.182






EBITDA

65.5

29.0

126%

157.5

EBITDA margin

20.6%

12.2%


15.8%

EBITDAaL

52.9

16.8

215%

108.5

EBITDAaL margin

16.7%

7.0%


10.9%

EBITA

44.1

8.9

396%

76.9

EBITA margin

13.9%

3.7%


7.7%

Definition and reconciliation of alternative performance measures are available at www.medicover.com/financial-information.

This report has not been subject to review by the Company's auditor.

This is information that Medicover AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out below at 7.45 (CEST) on 29 April 2021. This interim report and other information about Medicover is available at www.medicover.com.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Bjellquist, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 70 303 32 72
E-mail: hanna.bjellquist@medicover.com

Conference call: A conference call for analysts and investors will be held today at 09.30 CEST. To listen in please register here. To ask questions please dial in and use code: 8975934
SE: 08-566 184 67
DE: +49 (0) 305 200 2085
UK: +44 (0) 2071 928 338
US: +1 646 741 3167

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities, laboratories and blood-drawing points and the largest markets are Poland and Germany. In 2020, Medicover had revenue of EUR 998 million and more than 32,000 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medicover/r/interim-report-january-march-2021,c3336192

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15662/3336192/1409468.pdf

Interim report January-March 2021

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.