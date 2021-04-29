Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.04.2021
InnoCan Pharma: Da kommt etwas Großes auf uns zu!
GlobeNewswire
29.04.2021 | 08:17
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (70/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
forwards/futures in Hexpol AB (HPOL) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 2.30,
Epiroc AB (EPIA) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 1.25, Assa Abloy AB (ASSAB)
due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 1.95, and a re?calculation of gross return
forwards in Fortum Oyj (FUM1V3) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 1.12. The
re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, April 29, 2021. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return forward/future prices have decreased
by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not affected by
the adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received an "X" or "Y" in the series designation, and have
also received new ISIN codes which can be found in the attached files.

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=855734
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
