Travis Perkins plc: Completion of share consolidation

29 April 2021 Travis Perkins plc ("Travis Perkins" or the "Group") Completion of share consolidation Following the announcement of 27 April 2021 that shareholder approval was granted at the Travis Perkins plc General Meeting, the Group is pleased to announce that the Group's share consolidation, representing a consolidation ratio of 0.8925[1] new ordinary shares for every 1 existing ordinary share held at the record time, has today become effective. Admission of the Group's new ordinary shares to the premium listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities will take place at 8:00 a.m. today. The ISIN for the new ordinary shares is GB00BK9RKT01. The SEDOL for the new ordinary shares is BK9RKT0. As a result of the share consolidation and in accordance with the requirements of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1A, the Group hereby notifies the market that the Group's issued share capital as at 8.00 a.m. on 29 April 2021 will consist of 225,025,926 ordinary shares of GBP0.1121[2] each. The Group does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Group as at 29 April 2021 is 225,025,926. The above figure may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as their denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Enquiries Travis Perkins - Investor Relations Matt Worster +44 (0) 799 008 8548 matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk Heinrich Richter +44 (0) 739 212 5417 heinrich.richter2@travisperkins.co.uk Powerscourt +44 (0) 207 250 1446 PR Adviser to Travis Perkins Justin Griffiths, James White travisperkins@powerscourt-group.com [1] Full consolidation ratio of 0.89245033 new ordinary shares for every 1 existing share [2] Full nominal value per share of GBP0.11205105 each

