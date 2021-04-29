Anzeige
WKN: 893509 ISIN: GB0007739609 Ticker-Symbol: LFP 
Frankfurt
27.04.21
17:19 Uhr
18,700 Euro
+0,300
+1,63 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,60017,80010:46
Dow Jones News
29.04.2021 | 08:31
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins plc: Completion of share consolidation

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Completion of share consolidation 
29-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY 
JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. 
 
29 April 2021 
Travis Perkins plc 
 ("Travis Perkins" or the "Group") 
 
Completion of share consolidation 
 
Following the announcement of 27 April 2021 that shareholder approval was granted at the Travis Perkins plc General 
Meeting, the Group is pleased to announce that the Group's share consolidation, representing a consolidation ratio of 
0.8925[1] new ordinary shares for every 1 existing ordinary share held at the record time, has today become effective. 
 
Admission of the Group's new ordinary shares to the premium listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the 
London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities will take place at 8:00 a.m. today. 
 
The ISIN for the new ordinary shares is GB00BK9RKT01. The SEDOL for the new ordinary shares is BK9RKT0. 
 
As a result of the share consolidation and in accordance with the requirements of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and 
Transparency Rule 5.6.1A, the Group hereby notifies the market that the Group's issued share capital as at 8.00 a.m. on 
29 April 2021 will consist of 225,025,926 ordinary shares of GBP0.1121[2] each. The Group does not hold any ordinary 
shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Group as at 29 April 2021 is 225,025,926. 
 
The above figure may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as their denominator for the 
calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their 
interest in, the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 
 
Enquiries 
 
Travis Perkins - Investor Relations 
Matt Worster   +44 (0) 799 008 8548 
matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk 
 
Heinrich Richter   +44 (0) 739 212 5417 
heinrich.richter2@travisperkins.co.uk 
 
Powerscourt   +44 (0) 207 250 1446 
PR Adviser to Travis Perkins 
Justin Griffiths, James White 
travisperkins@powerscourt-group.com 
 
END 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[1] Full consolidation ratio of 0.89245033 new ordinary shares for every 1 existing share 
[2] Full nominal value per share of GBP0.11205105 each 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB0007739609 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  101862 
EQS News ID:  1190248 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190248&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

