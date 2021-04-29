Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.04.2021
WKN: A1JB8N ISIN: US80585Y3080 
29.04.21
11:05 Uhr
13,300 Euro
+0,100
+0,76 %
29.04.2021 | 09:34
Sberbank: Sberbank reports 1Q 2021 Net Profit of RUB304.5 bn under IFRS

DJ Sberbank: Sberbank reports 1Q 2021 Net Profit of RUB304.5 bn under IFRS 

Sberbank (SBER) 
Sberbank: Sberbank reports 1Q 2021 Net Profit of RUB304.5 bn under IFRS 
29-Apr-2021 / 10:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Sberbank reports 1Q 2021 Net Profit of RUB304.5 bn under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 
Moscow, April 29, 2021 - Sberbank (hereafter "the Group" or "Sber") has released its interim condensed IFRS financial 
statements (hereafter "the Financial Statements") as at and for the 3 months ended 31 March 2021, with report on review 
by AO PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit. 
 
Alexandra Buriko, CFO, stated: 
"In the first quarter of 2021, the business progressed better than expected: Sber increased the retail loan book to 9.7 
trillion Rubles, the transactional business expanded despite the high base of last year, and the revenue of the 
non-financial business quadrupled. Moreover, the stabilization of the loan portfolio asset quality allowed significant 
reduction of the credit risk cost. As a result, Sber earned 304.5 billion Rubles net profit for the quarter. 
The improving customer experience, expansion of the digital services, and integration of a wide range of offerings, 
fortified by the technological transformation, have allowed to surpass the milestone of 100 million active retail 
customers. 
A strong start in 2021 gives us the ground to raise our forecast for the Return on Equity to exceed 20% in the current 
year." 
 
1Q 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights: 
 - The Group net profit reached RUB304.5 bn (+152.7% y/y); 
 - The Group earnings per ordinary share (EPS) came in at RUB14.19 (+153.4 y/y); 
 - The Group return on equity (ROE)1 reached 24.3%, and return on assets (ROA)2 was 3.3%; 
 - Active retail client base exceeded 100 mn; 
 - Number of monthly active users (MAU) of mobile App Sberbank Online was up by 1.7 mn to 67.2 mn, and the number of 
  daily active users (DAU) increased by 800 ths to 33.2 mn; 
 - Active corporate client base exceeded 2.8 mn, while MAU in digital channels exceeded 2.4 mn users; 
 - The number of SberPrime subscribers was almost 1 mn; 
 - The number of monthly active users (MAU) of the voice assistant Salut was over 2 mn; 
 - Over 19 mn clients were using Sber ID, a unified login that gives access to more than 100 services of Sber 
  ecosystem and partners; 
 - The number of the participants of the loyalty program Spasibo exceeded 47 mn clients; 
 - The Group gross loans3 were RUB25.5 trn, up by 2% in 1Q21. The retail loan portfolio was up by 3.9% to RUB9.7 trn, 
  while the corporate loan portfolio amounted to RUB15.8 trn, up by 0.8%; 
 - Sber approved the ESG Risk Management Policy as part of Sber ESG transformation, and introduced sustainability 
  development factors in the management KPIs and in the loan underwriting process. 
 
 
Statement of Profit or Loss Results Highlights 
 
                                          1Q   1Q   4Q   1Q2021/ 1Q2021/ 
RUB bn, unless stated otherwise                          2021  2020  2020  1Q2020 4Q2020 
                                                    %    % 
                                                    change change 
Net interest income                                421.5 371.9 426.5 13.3%  -1.2% 
Net fee and commission income                           134.3 126.4 158.5 6.3%  -15.3% 
Other non-interest income / (expense) 5                      33.4  9.1  -9.2  267.0% -463.0% 
Operating income before provisions 6                        589.2 507.4 575.8 16.1%  2.3% 
Net charge related to change in asset quality:                   -25.5 -167.1 -108.1 -84.7% -76.4% 
   Net credit loss allowance charge for debt financial assets          -44.2 -138.0 -84.2 -68.0% -47.5% 
   Positive / (negative) revaluation of loans at fair value due to change in   18.7  -29.1 -23.9 -164.3% -178.2% 
credit quality 
Net loss allowance / provision for credit related commitments           -6.5  -14.6 16.1  -55.5% -140.4% 
Staff and administrative expenses                         -179.9 -168.0 -241.4 7.1%  -25.5% 
Net profit from continuing operations                       304.8 120.5 199.0 152.9% 53.2% 
Profit / (Loss) from discontinued operations                    -0.3  0.0  2.7  --   -- 
Net profit                                     304.5 120.5 201.7 152.7% 51.0% 
Earnings per ordinary share from continuing operations. RUB            14.20 5.60  9.02  153.6% 57.4% 
Earnings per ordinary share. RUB                          14.19 5.60  9.15  153.4% 55.1% 
Total comprehensive income                             230.0 121.5 211.9 89.3%  8.5% 
Return on equity 1                                 24.3% 10.6% 16.6% --   -- 
Return on assets 2                                 3.3%  1.5%  2.2%  --   -- 
Net interest margin                                5.18% 5.49% 5.34% --   -- 
Cost of risk (amortized cost loans)                         74 bp 251  139  --   -- 
                                             bp   bp 
Cost of risk (amortized cost and FV loans)                     41 bp 292  171  --   -- 
                                             bp   bp 
Cost-to-income ratio - banking business 6                     29.3% 30.7% --   --   --

Balance Sheet Highlights 

31.03.2020/ 
RUB bn. unless stated otherwise              31.03.2020   31.12.2020   31.12.2020 
                                             % change 
Gross total loans 3:                      25 498.6    25 008.6 2.0% 
Corporate loans 3                        15 823.8    15 700.4 0.8% 
Retail loans 3                          9 674.8    9 308.2 3.9% 
Securities portfolio                       6 617.4    6 557.4 0.9% 
Assets                             37 500.4    36 016.0 4.1% 
Total deposits:                         26 997.6    25 765.7 4.8% 
Retail deposits                        16 508.1    16 641.0  -0.8% 
Corporate deposits                       10 489.5     9 124.7 15.0% 
Book value per share 7. RUB                     232.6     223.4 4.1% 
Ratios 
Net Loans / Deposits ratio (LDR)              88.4%     90.8%     -- 
Stage 3 + POCI loans / total gross loans at amortized cost 6.8%      6.6%      -- 
Provision coverage of Stage 3 + POCI loans         98.9%     102.8%     --

Net interest income increased by 13.3% y/y in 1Q 2021 to RUB421.5 bn.

Interest income was up by 5.8% y/y in 1Q 2021 to RUB617 bn on the back of strong retail lending dynamics. - Retail loan portfolio expanded by 3.9% in 1Q 2021 and the balance came in at RUB9.7 trn. The yield on retail loans

declined by 50 bp to 11.1%, both from the replacements with loans at lower rates, and growing share of mortgages in

total retail portfolio to 56.4%.

- The mortgage portfolio grew by 4.5% in 1Q 2021, benefiting from robust demand for both the state and the bank's

own subsidized mortgage programs which accounted for over 30% of new loan origination.

- The Sber housing platform DomClick enhanced the mortgage lending; the monthly audience increased by 1.2x to

over 14 mn users.

- The models for assessing credit risk of mortgage products were refined using a new generation of AI, which

improved the accuracy of assessing the creditworthiness of clients, and led to portfolio growth while

maintaining stable asset quality.

- Consumer loan portfolio increased by 3.4% in 1Q 2021, boosted by higher demand on the back of favorable market

rates and seasonal promos. The share of consumer lending in digital channels remains high, accounting for 68%

for 1Q 2021.

- Corporate loan portfolio grew by 0.8% in 1Q 2021 to RUB15.8 trn. Adjusted for the impact of the FX revaluation4

, the portfolio was up by 0.2%, primarily from lending in Ruble. The yield on corporate loans was up by 10 bp

to 6.4% for the quarter.

Interest expense, including deposit insurance expenses, decreased by 7.6% y/y in 1Q 2021 to RUB195.5 bn on the back of the reduction in deposit insurance contribution, as well as lower cost of funding as compared to a year ago. - Retail funding decreased by 0.8% in 1Q 2021 to RUB16.5 trn. The ending balance on current accounts remains stable.

The cost of retail funding was unchanged at 3.7%.

- The share of retail current account balances in total retail funding was almost 38% thanks to growing volumes

on the escrow accounts and increased cashless transactions. - Corporate funding was up by 15% in 1Q 2021 to RUB10.5 trn, to an extent, from short-term liquidity management. The

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2021 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
