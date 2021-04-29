Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, April 28
Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Chantal Free
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Officer - People Solutions
|b)
|Initial notification
/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Capita plc
|b)
|LEI
|CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of nil cost share options granted under the Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017 and sale/retention of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
Exercise of nil cost share options granted under Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017 and sale of shares:
|d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-04-26
11:46 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
Outside of a trading venue (exercise of share options and retention of shares)
