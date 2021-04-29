As travel restrictions prevented customers travelling to auctions, Gemfields turned to a series of mini-auctions to sell rough rubies and emeralds. These generated US$58.9m from ruby sales and US$31.4m from emeralds this year making the 'mini' in mini-auctions appear misplaced. Not only does the US$90.3m in sales shore up the balance sheet, but the prices achieved point to strong customer demand for Gemfields' stones.

