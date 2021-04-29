SilkRoad Technology, a global software and services platform that helps organisations attract, retain and align people to their business, announced its recognition as a Core Leader in the 2021 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent Acquisition. SilkRoad's position as a Core Leader is reflective of its track record for providing innovative enterprise solutions, customer advocacy and care to complex, global organisations.

SilkRoad Technology's talent acquisition solutions enable organisations to attract candidates with branded experiences and compelling offers. Upon offer acceptance, new hires are onboarded, effectively aligning them to the organisation's strategy, people and culture, speeding time to contribution. Beyond the new hire experience, organisations can deliver intentionally designed experiences for different inflection points within the employee journey, such as promotions, transfers, family leave, mergers acquisitions and offboarding or rehire.

David Wilson, CEO of Fosway, said, "SilkRoad consolidates its position as a Core Leader on the 2021 9-Grid for Talent Acquisition with a positive trajectory and increasing customer advocacy. As a specialist provider, it is innovating the onboarding aspects of the recruitment process and sustaining its growth across European enterprise organisations."

"We are proud to be recognized by Fosway as a Core Leader. In the coming months, talent acquisition professionals will be challenged to manage significant influxes of activity in terms of hiring, welcoming employees back to the office and managing a hybrid workplace or potentially offboarding colleagues. That's why we continue to drive innovation in this space. We strive to improve the extensibility of our solutions to meet the agility needs of our clients, now and in the future, helping them balance hybrid working models that require both digitization and engagement," said Colin Larter, Senior Director, SilkRoad EMEA.

The Fosway 9-Grid is a five-dimensional market analysis model that helps organisations understand the relative position of solutions and providers in the learning and talent systems market. It is based on Fosway Group's independent research in the HR, talent and learning market throughout the past 25 years and draws on the insight and experience of its Corporate Research Network. The Corporate Research Network is a group of HR and learning professionals representing more than 150 of Europe's leading companies. The 2021 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent Acquisition is available here: https://www.fosway.com/9-grid/talent-acquisition/.

About Fosway

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid provides a unique assessment of the principle learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. The 9-Grids help European buyers demystify supplier decisions for next-gen HR, Talent and Learning. Fosway Group has provided independent expert advice to corporate clients for 25 years. Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

About SilkRoad Technology

Since 2003, SilkRoad Technology's software and services platform has helped our clients attract, retain and align people to their business. Our solutions start with Global Client Services to provide strategic HR and business expertise. SilkRoad then designs secure solutions tailored to your business requirements at scale for global companies. We deliver personalized experiences for employees to drive engagement across the employment lifecycle to enable measurable and improved business outcomes.

For more information, visit www.silkroadtechnology.com, follow @SilkRoadTweets on Twitter or call 866.329.3363 (U.S. toll-free) or +1.312.574.3700.

