Microsure raises € 2.7 million under new leadership for the further development and clinical roll-out of the MUSA microsurgery robot assistant

- Round led by impact investor Invest-NL and supported by existing shareholders BOM Brabant Ventures, Innovation Industries and private investor TCIM

- New CEO Sjaak Deckers appointed to lead the company into its next market phase

SON, Netherlands, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsure, a leading Dutch developer of micro-surgical robotics, today announced the closing of a financing round of € 2.7 million, as an extension of the 2020 Series B round. The funds will be used to continue the initial clinical roll-out of MUSA, the first CE-marked and approved micro-surgical robot assistant. This round was led by Invest-NL, the other 50% of the funding came from the existing shareholders BOM Brabant Ventures and venture capital investor Innovation Industries, as well as from private investor Ten Cate Investeringsmaatschappij (TCIM).

MUSA is the world's first clinically available CE-certified surgical robot assistant for microsurgeons. The device has been developed by a team of engineers and surgeons, creating a groundbreaking solution and compatible with current operating techniques, instruments and other operation room-equipment. MUSA seamlessly scales down motion and filters out tremor to keep a steady hand at any time throughout every microsurgical procedure. This can greatly improve clinical outcomes for various micro-surgical indications such as lymphatic-venous anastomosis, distal nerve repair, vascularized tissue transplantation and many other complex microsurgical procedures.

The initial planned clinical roll-out of MUSA was seriously delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, giving the company the opportunity to also further develop a number of improvements to the current MUSA system, which will be available on the market in the course of 2022.

New CEO

In mid 2020, Microsure appointed Sjaak Deckers PhD as its new CEO, to lead the company into its next phase of market entry. Deckers is an experienced MedTech executive with broad product development experience, as CEO of two earlier MedTech startup companies, GTX Medical and Sapiens (Steering Brain Stimulation), and as venture partner at European Healthtech Builder NLC. He also held senior management positions at Medtronic, Philips Healthcare and Philips Research, where his latest role was Senior Director Business Development Healthcare.

Deckers is very pleased with the new funding to further advance the MUSA:

"Despite the Covid-19 restrictions, our engineers have made tremendous improvements to the current MUSA system, and our clinical team gained further adoption experience of microsurgery in the Netherlands with the MUSA system. Microsure has attracted strong interest from multiple key sites, and users from across Europe to further advance its unique robot assisted microsurgical technology platform. This investment will help us expediting our further clinical validation and adoption across multiple sites. It will scale up our business presence, addressing the unique clinical needs for microsurgeons."

Wouter van Westenbrugge, senior investment manager at Invest-NL adds:

"Invest-NL is a Dutch impact investor committed to businesses and projects focusing on making The Netherlands more sustainable and innovative. To that respect, Microsure's activities and goals fit right in our TOPSS program and thus we're thrilled to be able to support Microsure on their exciting journey to further improve micro-surgery systems. High-tech innovation in key technologies is critical for the Netherlands in the future and will improve people's lives."

Tom Schwarz, chairman of the supervisory board representing Innovation Industries comments:

"This investment round enables the Microsure team to continue with their clinical evaluations, and in parallel to further advance their next generation systems. We are looking forward to the fruits of their work in clinical practice over the coming years."

For Further information please contact

Microsure

Sjaak Deckers PhD, Chief Executive Officer

T: +31 (0)6 2249 0104

E: s.deckers@microsure.nl

For media:

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communications, Amsterdam

Leon Melens

T: +31 (0)6 538 16 427

lmelens@lifespring.nl

About Microsure

Microsure is a medical device company located in Eindhoven (Netherlands) founded in 2016 by Eindhoven University of Technology and Maastricht University Medical Center. Its focus is to improve patients' lives through developing robot assisted systems for microsurgery.

Its current leading product is MUSA, the world's first CE-marked and approved surgical robot for open microsurgery. MUSA is designed in close cooperation with microsurgeons and engineers, specifically for microsurgical applications. MUSA provides superhuman precision for microsurgeons, enabling new interventions that are currently impossible to perform by hand.

Microsure is proud to build on a network of clinical and technical advisors, including top surgeons from university medical centers worldwide, with the Maastricht University Medical Center+ as a leading clinical partner.

For more information, please visit: www.microsure.nl

About Invest-NL

Invest-NL is an impact investor committed to businesses and projects that will make the Netherlands more sustainable and innovative. Its focus lies on carbon-neutral and circular economy and on innovative, fast-growing companies, or scale-ups. Invest-NL supports innovative entrepreneurs through financing and advice according to one simple principle: impact is our goal, return is our means. As the Dutch partner for European investment institutions, Invest-NL is dedicated to cooperation and always works together with other investors. Invest-NL is headquartered in Amsterdam and employs a staff of 60 people.

For more information, please visit www.invest-nl.nl.

About the Brabant Development Agency (BOM)

The Brabant Development Agency (BOM) stands for a future-proof Brabant economy. We do this by developing, investing and internationalizing. Together with entrepreneurs from Brabant we work on sustainable food systems, vital care systems, climate-proof energy solutions and the development of promising key technologies.

In order to keep healthcare systems effective and affordable, BOM focuses on personalized treatment methods, digital care and applications of key technologies such as photonics, nanotechnology and robotics.

For more information, please visit www.bom.nl

About Innovation Industries (IIF)

Innovation Industries is an independent venture capital fund that combines company-building and venture investment under one roof. We use a market-driven approach to create long-term value in high technology start-up and scale-up companies. Our partnerships with all Dutch technical universities and applied research institutes (TNO) provide us with unparalleled access to knowledge and technologies.

For more information, please visit www.innovationindustries.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1499147/Microsure_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1499148/Microsure_MUSA.jpg