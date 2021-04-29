Sunowe's trial over allegations of PV module smuggling is expected to resume on May 4. The company has been accused of not paying €20 million in anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs.From pv magazine Germany In October 2017, the German customs authorities claimed to have "discovered a fraudulent cartel for solar modules." One local county politician from the district of Erlangen-Höchstadt was arrested in the case. Sunowe executives and employees in Nuremberg were suspected of having evaded €20 million ($24.2 million) in anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs, while also circumventing the minimum ...

