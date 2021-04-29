Unique culture earns Oxford PharmaGenesis a Best Workplaces award

Oxford PharmaGenesis employees worldwide scored the leading HealthScience Communications consultancy highly for Trust, Values and Leadership Effectiveness in internationally renowned 2021 survey.

OXFORD, England, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford PharmaGenesis has been recognized with an internationally renowned Best Workplaces award in the 2021 UK list published by Great Place to Work today.

The Great Place to Work survey received an 80% response rate from Oxford PharmaGenesis employees worldwide, with 91% of respondents saying "Taking everything into account, I would say this is a great place to work".

Oxford PharmaGenesis scored particularly highly for Trust, Values and Leadership Effectiveness.

"COVID-19 has affected employee welfare in organizations worldwide," said Chris Winchester, CEO of Oxford PharmaGenesis. "We as a company have gone out of our way to support our people through the pandemic as they juggle challenges at work and at home.

"In this dynamic, competitive environment, it's important not to lose sight of our people. We wanted to know how we were doing in our colleagues' eyes, and benchmark ourselves against peers to confirm that we are employer of choice in our sector.

"This accreditation reinforces our reputation as one of the most attractive, engaging and rewarding employers - not just in HealthScience Communications, but across all sectors in the UK and USA."

Sharon Frost, Global HR Director of Oxford PharmaGenesis said:

"This is a testament to our culture, strong values, strategic leadership and more. But it doesn't mean we can rest on laurels. We continue to listen to colleagues and focus on their development to ensure that this is a company of which we can all be proud."

Although Oxford PharmaGenesis did not enter the Great Place to Work awards in 2020, the firm experienced impressive growth, recruiting more than 100 new colleagues and opening a regional office in Melbourne, Australia. It also broadened its innovative capabilities and expertise through an enhanced informatics and data science practice.

About Oxford PharmaGenesis

Oxford PharmaGenesis is an award-winning, independent, global HealthScience consultancy providing communications services to the healthcare industry, professional societies and patient groups. Founded in 1998, Oxford PharmaGenesis a preferred supplier to 9 of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies, and has more than 350 staff across offices in the UK, USA and Australia.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed over 100 million employees globally and used those deep insights to define what element makes a great workplace: Trust. Great Place to Work UK helps organizations to quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Benchmark data collected by Great Place to Work is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified organizations and compile the acclaimed UK's Best Workplaces , UK's Best Workplaces for Women and UK's Best Workplaces in Tech lists. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a truly 'great place to work'.

