System Integrator Klarrio is from now on offering its customers the opportunity to use EU-hosted infrastructure for their cloud needs selecting any of Exoscale's data center locations. Combining Klarrio's system integration expertise with Exoscale cloud infrastructure while adhering to initiatives such as Gaia-X will provide customers with best-of-breed technology and solutions.

"We chose to partner with Klarrio because of their outstanding expertise and experience in cloud native big data solutions. Jointly we are committed to provide our customers with cutting edge Gaia-X compliant cloud infrastructure and data services," explains Mathias Nöbauer, Director Cloud at A1 Digital and CEO Exoscale.

"Customers are requesting more flexibility and control over where their data resides, specifically within the EU," explains Kurt Jonckheer, CEO of Klarrio. "By partnering with A1 Digital and using its cloud platform Exoscale, we have found an EU-based partner that is able to offer the cloud infrastructure and services that our customers have come to expect."

Klarrio strongly believes that data loses value over time. In a world where everything is connected the need for real-time data analysis becomes more and more of a requirement instead of a luxury. Evolutions such as 5G connectivity and autonomous driving will pave the way for new low-latency use-cases and grow the need for data stream processing and cloud services. The company assists its customers with the implementation of big data and advanced analytics solutions, leveraging primarily cloud-native open source software which can be deployed on any cloud infrastructure. This enables customers to leverage state of the art technology, have the ability to remain in control over where their data resides while avoiding vendor lock-in regardless of the vertical industry they are in.

Exoscale, an A1 Digital product, offers cloud services focusing on simplicity, scalability, and security for SaaS businesses and web applications. With a simple and intuitive web administration interface, coupled with fixed pricing, Exoscale makes complex infrastructure concepts easy to implement. Exoscale focuses on fast and flexible self-service solutions for customers. At the same time, trustworthy and reliable infrastructure components ensure maximum scalability, reliability, and performance. Based in Lausanne, Switzerland, and with data centers throughout Switzerland as well as in Vienna, Frankfurt, Munich, and Sofia, Exoscale benefits from Swiss and European data protection regulations and therefore complies with all EU-GDPR guidelines.

About Klarrio

Klarrio is a Systems Integrator specialized in implementing large scale data intensive solutions leveraging state of the art cloud-native and primarily open source software. Klarrio helps its customers with acceleration and creation of a data strategy, business models, blueprint architecture(s), implementation, operation and knowledge transfer of solutions across vertical industries. This with a strong focus on data governance, data protection (GDPR) and privacy regulations.

More at www.klarrio.com

About A1 Digital

A1 Digital advises companies on questions of digital transformation and supports them in the digitisation of their business areas. The focus is on industry-specific applications in the area of Internet of Things (IoT) as well as on cloud-based products for the modern workplace and security solutions for cloud and IoT. With its scalable services, A1 Digital is also an ideal partner for digital projects in medium-sized businesses. As part of the A1 Telekom Austria Group and thus of América Móvil, the company has access to the grown infrastructure of one of the world's largest mobile operators. In addition to its German headquarters in Munich, A1 Digital has regional sales organisations and offers cloud solutions via data centres in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

More at www.a1.digital

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005095/en/

Contacts:

Klarrio

T +32 (0)3 296 87 06

@ info@klarrio.com



Yoni Van der Taelen

Head of Product Marketing

@ press@klarrio.com

Web klarrio.com



A1 Digital Deutschland GmbH

Christine Buchberger

Leitung Brand Communications

@ christine.buchberger@a1.digital

Web a1.digital



Eveline Hager

PR-Manager

T +43 664 66 21411

@ eveline.hager@a1.digital

Web a1.digital



PR Agency:

AxiCom GmbH

Valerie Egry

T +49 (0) 89-800908-21

@ valerie.egry@axicom.com

Web www.axicom.com