i3 Energy PLC: i3 Energy plc Announces Exercise of Options and Share Issuance

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / i3 Energy plc announces that certain of its directors and employees have exercised options over 15,603,960 shares in the Company. Application will be made for these shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and are expected to be admitted on 6 May 2021. The following table shows options being exercised and the resulting shareholding of persons discharging managerial responsibility:

Name Position Options exercised Shares held following exercise Shareholding Majid Shafiq CEO 2,807,776 2,951,541 0.41% Graham Heath CFO 1,734,282 8,550,495 1.18% Linda Beal Non-executive Chairperson 300,000 300,000 0.04% Richard Ames Non-executive Director 534,376 738,951 0.10% Neill Carson Non-executive Director 534,376 7,246,509 1.00% John Festival Non-executive Director 134,262 199,060 0.03%

The Company now has in issue 722,447,721 ordinary shares of £0.0001 each. Shareholders may use this figure of ordinary shares as the denominator by which they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing 100% owned asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications to long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy/

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Majid Shafiq 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name i3 Energy PLC b) LEI 213800949OZA9QA9FS17 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Options over ordinary shares b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.0001 2,807,776 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 2,807,776 £0.0001 e) Date of the transaction 20/04/2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (AIM)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Graham Heath 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name i3 Energy PLC b) LEI 213800949OZA9QA9FS17 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Options over ordinary shares b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.0001 1,734,282 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1,734,282 £0.0001 e) Date of the transaction 20/04/2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (AIM)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard Ames 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name i3 Energy PLC b) LEI 213800949OZA9QA9FS17 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Options over ordinary shares b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.0001 534,376 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 534,376 £0.0001 e) Date of the transaction 27/04/2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (AIM)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Neill Carson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name i3 Energy PLC b) LEI 213800949OZA9QA9FS17 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Options over ordinary shares b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.0001 534,376 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 534,376 £0.0001 e) Date of the transaction 27/04/2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (AIM)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name John Festival 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name i3 Energy PLC b) LEI 213800949OZA9QA9FS17 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Options over ordinary shares b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.0001 134,262 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 134,262 £0.0001 e) Date of the transaction 04/27/2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (AIM)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Linda Beal 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Chairperson b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name i3 Energy PLC b) LEI 213800949OZA9QA9FS17 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Options over ordinary shares b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.05 300,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 300,000 £0.05 e) Date of the transaction 28/04/2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (AIM)

