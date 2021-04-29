Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.04.2021
WKN: A2DVHV ISIN: GB00BDHXPJ60 
München
29.04.21
08:09 Uhr
0,115 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
I3 ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
I3 ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
29.04.2021 | 11:08
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

i3 Energy PLC: i3 Energy plc Announces Exercise of Options and Share Issuance

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / i3 Energy plc announces that certain of its directors and employees have exercised options over 15,603,960 shares in the Company. Application will be made for these shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and are expected to be admitted on 6 May 2021. The following table shows options being exercised and the resulting shareholding of persons discharging managerial responsibility:

Name

Position

Options exercised

Shares held following exercise

Shareholding

Majid Shafiq

CEO

2,807,776

2,951,541

0.41%

Graham Heath

CFO

1,734,282

8,550,495

1.18%

Linda Beal

Non-executive Chairperson

300,000

300,000

0.04%

Richard Ames

Non-executive Director

534,376

738,951

0.10%

Neill Carson

Non-executive Director

534,376

7,246,509

1.00%

John Festival

Non-executive Director

134,262

199,060

0.03%

The Company now has in issue 722,447,721 ordinary shares of £0.0001 each. Shareholders may use this figure of ordinary shares as the denominator by which they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

END

Enquiries:

i3 Energy plc

Majid Shafiq (CEO) / Graham Heath (CFO)

c/o Camarco

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)

James Joyce, James Sinclair-Ford

Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald- O'Connor, James Asensio

Tel: +44 (0) 207 523 8000

Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker)

Peter Krens

Tel: +44 (0) 207 186 9030

Camarco

Owen Roberts, James Crothers, Violet Wilson

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

Notes to Editors:

i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing 100% owned asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications to long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy/

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Majid Shafiq

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

i3 Energy PLC

b)

LEI

213800949OZA9QA9FS17

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Options over ordinary shares

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.0001

2,807,776

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

2,807,776

£0.0001

e)

Date of the transaction

20/04/2021

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (AIM)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Graham Heath

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CFO

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

i3 Energy PLC

b)

LEI

213800949OZA9QA9FS17

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Options over ordinary shares

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.0001

1,734,282

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,734,282

£0.0001

e)

Date of the transaction

20/04/2021

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (AIM)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Richard Ames

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

i3 Energy PLC

b)

LEI

213800949OZA9QA9FS17

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Options over ordinary shares

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.0001

534,376

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

534,376

£0.0001

e)

Date of the transaction

27/04/2021

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (AIM)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Neill Carson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

i3 Energy PLC

b)

LEI

213800949OZA9QA9FS17

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Options over ordinary shares

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.0001

534,376

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

534,376

£0.0001

e)

Date of the transaction

27/04/2021

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (AIM)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

John Festival

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

i3 Energy PLC

b)

LEI

213800949OZA9QA9FS17

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Options over ordinary shares

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.0001

134,262

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

134,262

£0.0001

e)

Date of the transaction

04/27/2021

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (AIM)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Linda Beal

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Chairperson

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

i3 Energy PLC

b)

LEI

213800949OZA9QA9FS17

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Options over ordinary shares

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.05

300,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

300,000

£0.05

e)

Date of the transaction

28/04/2021

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (AIM)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: i3 Energy PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/643244/i3-Energy-plc-Announces-Exercise-of-Options-and-Share-Issuance

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
