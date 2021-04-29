i3 Energy PLC: i3 Energy plc Announces Exercise of Options and Share Issuance

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / i3 Energy plc announces that certain of its directors and employees have exercised options over 15,603,960 shares in the Company. Application will be made for these shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and are expected to be admitted on 6 May 2021. The following table shows options being exercised and the resulting shareholding of persons discharging managerial responsibility:
Name
Position
Options exercised
Shares held following exercise
Shareholding
Majid Shafiq
CEO
2,807,776
2,951,541
0.41%
Graham Heath
CFO
1,734,282
8,550,495
1.18%
Linda Beal
Non-executive Chairperson
300,000
300,000
0.04%
Richard Ames
Non-executive Director
534,376
738,951
0.10%
Neill Carson
Non-executive Director
534,376
7,246,509
1.00%
John Festival
Non-executive Director
134,262
199,060
0.03%
The Company now has in issue 722,447,721 ordinary shares of £0.0001 each. Shareholders may use this figure of ordinary shares as the denominator by which they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
END
Enquiries:
i3 Energy plc
Majid Shafiq (CEO) / Graham Heath (CFO)
c/o Camarco
Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331
WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
James Joyce, James Sinclair-Ford
Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666
Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald- O'Connor, James Asensio
Tel: +44 (0) 207 523 8000
Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker)
Peter Krens
Tel: +44 (0) 207 186 9030
Camarco
Owen Roberts, James Crothers, Violet Wilson
Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331
Notes to Editors:
i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.
The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing 100% owned asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.
i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications to long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.
i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy/
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Majid Shafiq
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
i3 Energy PLC
b)
LEI
213800949OZA9QA9FS17
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Options over ordinary shares
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of options
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,807,776
£0.0001
e)
Date of the transaction
20/04/2021
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (AIM)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Graham Heath
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CFO
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
i3 Energy PLC
b)
LEI
213800949OZA9QA9FS17
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Options over ordinary shares
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of options
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,734,282
£0.0001
e)
Date of the transaction
20/04/2021
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (AIM)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Richard Ames
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
i3 Energy PLC
b)
LEI
213800949OZA9QA9FS17
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Options over ordinary shares
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of options
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
534,376
£0.0001
e)
Date of the transaction
27/04/2021
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (AIM)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Neill Carson
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
i3 Energy PLC
b)
LEI
213800949OZA9QA9FS17
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Options over ordinary shares
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of options
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
534,376
£0.0001
e)
Date of the transaction
27/04/2021
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (AIM)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
John Festival
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
i3 Energy PLC
b)
LEI
213800949OZA9QA9FS17
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Options over ordinary shares
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of options
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
134,262
£0.0001
e)
Date of the transaction
04/27/2021
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (AIM)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Linda Beal
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Chairperson
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
i3 Energy PLC
b)
LEI
213800949OZA9QA9FS17
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Options over ordinary shares
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of options
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
300,000
£0.05
e)
Date of the transaction
28/04/2021
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (AIM)
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: i3 Energy PLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/643244/i3-Energy-plc-Announces-Exercise-of-Options-and-Share-Issuance